What a weekend at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club's annual Champagne Triples Tournament!
With teams from all over the state attending and $10,000 on offer, bowls were the focus of the weekend.
The winners were the legend Bob Hamilton from Orange City teamed up with the gun father and son combination from Grenfell Barry and Blake Bradtke. They won all 5 games with a whopping margin of 79 shots.
Runners-up for the weekend were another gun father and son combination Cooper and Flippy Fliedner from Manildra along with the ever consistent Tony Bennett also from Manildra.
They won all their games with a total margin of 58 shots.
Third place was the powerful Warren Towney's team from Dubbo, Warren teamed up with Greg McEwen and Alan Tighe Junior.
These boys put 5 wins together with a margin of 46 shots.
Fourth place went to another strong Grenfell team in Stevie Galvin, Gavin Johnson and Andrew Armstrong who had 4 wins and a draw with a margin of 42 shots.
Round winners were:
Round 1 Lurlene Hanna, Jake Hodge and Joey Van Opynen.
Round 2 Dave Johnson, Juicy Daley and Peter Creith.
Round 3 Mick Simpson, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly.
Round 4 Wally Grant, Tony Latter and Greg Howlett.
Round 5 Paul Lewin, Nathan Collis and Blake Strudwick.
The highest finishing local team went to the Railways own Wally Grant, Tony Latter and Greg Howlett who finished a strong 5th with 4 wins and a narrow loss and a margin of 35 shots.
Congratulations to all winners and a huge thank you to all the bowlers that played and particularly those that travelled, we hope you all made it home safely.
The Match Committee would really like to thank the Board of Directors for their continued support, we would also like to thank each and every person that took time out of their weekend to lend a hand.
It's amazing and makes us so proud to see so many people helping.
We would like to thank the green staff, bar staff and bistro staff for their amazing efforts everything went so smoothly.
We would also like to thank the Town Club for their help over the weekend, so thank you all again.
We would like to make a special mention to the umpires, Col Haywood and Marty Fitzpatrick. The bus drivers Nathan Lewin and Kev Hynds and to all the people cleaning or taking drink orders or selling raffle tickets and 100 clubs, thank you all so very much.
The Parkes Services Club our major sponsor thank you for your ongoing support and assistance. Nothing is ever too much trouble you are truly appreciated.
Our other sponsors were Toohey's, 1300 BUGMAN Pty Ltd and Phil Barnard Painting, we thank you for your generous support.
Without sponsors these events don't happen so please support these local businesses anytime you can.
Lastly on a personal note I'd like to thanks the Match Committee, Blake Strudwick, Ray Griffith, Terry Hetherington and Geoff Leonard. What a team we have, forward thinking with every decision and working together to ensure everything runs well and as good as it can be.
We've already had talks on how to make this even better next year. Thanks boys!
There were no social bowls last week.
Club Championships
In the Major Singles Paul Kirwan played Wally Grant. Paul picked up a 2 on the first end, Wally a single on the second end.
Paul then put 4 solid ends together and after 6 ends Paul leads 12-1.
Wally wasn't done with though and picks up a 2 before dropping a single. Wally then went on to put a couple of ends together with a 3 and a 4, to cut the lead back to 13-10 after 10.
Paul gets a single then Wally gets 2 singles and a 2 and it's 14 all after 14.
Paul put a stop to Wally's run with a 3, a 4 and a 2 and suddenly it's 23-14.
Wally scrambles with a 3 on the next end but Paul closes out the game with a 2 on the next end and it's finished 25-17.
Still in the Major Singles 86 year old Peter White has to play 13 year old Annie Teague in a game of the ages.
Pete picks up a 2 on the first end, Annie returns with a single, then Pete grabs himself a 4 and it's 6-1 after 3 ends.
Annie settles into the game and wins 4 of the next 5 ends with all multiples and only drops a single. So after 8 ends Annie holds the lead at 10-7.
Pete fires back with another 4 and a couple of singles and it's 13-10 to Pete. Annie grabs a pair of 3's and it's 16-13 Annie after 13 ends.
The next 5 ends were hard fought with only singles and Annie holds the lead 18-16. Annie picks up a 4 herself and the lead has blown out to 22-16.
Pete settles in for a single and Annie again fires back with a pair of singles and the leads out to 7 shots at 24-17. Pete doesn't panic and picks up a single, a 3, a single and another 3 to close out the game and take the win 25-24 in what was a great game of bowls.
In the Minor Pairs the husband and wife duo of Brad and Sam Teague played Joey Van Opynen and Jake Brown. Both teams played well and after 13 ends the game was postponed at 12 all due to reasons beyond our control and the game will be completed as soon as possible.
Twilight Barefoot Bowls
The Thursday evening twilight barefoot power play pairs kicks off on Thursday 19th October at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to enter this comp you do not need to be a full member of the club.
This is a very social very friendly comp for players of all experiences and abilities. For more information please see Lewi or check out the flyer on the board in the club.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday 14th October at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please.
We are also hosting the NSW State Rookie Pairs on Saturday and with 6 teams representing our club it will make for some great bowling.
In the Club on Friday, 13th October we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($100), Joker Draw ($1350) and the Bistro serving their scrumptious meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
