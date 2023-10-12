Where to vote this Saturday

This Saturday is referendum day, with Australians being asked whether to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The Australian Electoral Commission website says Parkes polling places will be open 8am to 6pm this Saturday, October 14.
They provide the following information on The Voice.
The Parliament of Australia has agreed to propose adding a new chapter, Chapter IX-Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to the Constitution. The chapter would include a new section 129, which would be as follows:
In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:
Parkes shire polling places are:
