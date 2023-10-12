Garry Hemming is to be the featured artist at the Parkes and District Country Music Association's Monthly Muster this Sunday, October 15.
Garry is one of our all-time favourite entertainers and supporter of our Country Music Musters and we look forward to his feature spot on Sunday, October 15.
You can be assured that Garry will bring his absolute professional best to his performance for our singing, tapping, dancing enjoyment.
As usual the muster will be held in the comfy surrounds of the Starlight Lounge of the Parkes Services Club commencing at 1pm.
In keeping with Pink Up Parkes for October, we'll be having a pink theme and we'd like everyone to wear their best shade of "pink" to add to the occasion.
Walk up artists are invited to take part in the live music of the day, any style of music is welcome.
Just give your name to the music coordinators on the day and they will pop you on the program.
Our September Muster saw a much larger crowd in attendance as we were entertained by the very talented trio of Matthew, Leanne and Lexi Hollier.
As well as The Hollier family being our featured artists they were also supported by walk ups Craig Manderson, and Garry Hemming; the welcome return of Ann Penman from Lyndhurst, so great to see her back at our musters; Bill Little; Robert Hoswell back on stage; a pleasure to see Narelle Sellick again travelling all the way from Temora; Bruce Toole; Sue Gillett; and the very welcome surprise duos of Greg and Tony, and Kathy and Greg.
Hopefully we will see a lot more of them.
Last weekend was busy with the Bedgerebong Country Music Campout and this weekend also the Trundle ABBA Festival and we welcome anyone from either of these events still in the area to come along to the muster on the 15th at 1pm to join in the fun of the day.
Maybe even attend as a walk-up artist.
Don't forget to collect your newsletter at the muster to keep you abreast of all the cCountry music activities in the region.
Looking forward to seeing you all.
