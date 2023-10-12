As well as The Hollier family being our featured artists they were also supported by walk ups Craig Manderson, and Garry Hemming; the welcome return of Ann Penman from Lyndhurst, so great to see her back at our musters; Bill Little; Robert Hoswell back on stage; a pleasure to see Narelle Sellick again travelling all the way from Temora; Bruce Toole; Sue Gillett; and the very welcome surprise duos of Greg and Tony, and Kathy and Greg.

