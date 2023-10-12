Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Soil carbon solution a game changer and it's now in the ground

By Renee Powell
October 12 2023 - 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loam co-founders Guy Webb and Tegan Nock from Bogan Gate with Wirrinya farmer Steve Nicholson.
Loam co-founders Guy Webb and Tegan Nock from Bogan Gate with Wirrinya farmer Steve Nicholson.

Farmers and agronomists have gathered in a paddock near Forbes to learn about what's being described as "a game changer" for the industry - and for all of us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.