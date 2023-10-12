After a windy few days earlier in the week, and with it some very nervous garden hosts, Sunday was a spectacular day for the Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens 'n' Markets, with sunshine and blue skies.
And the community most certainly came out to support us.
Close to 400 people came through the gates at the Parkes Racecourse to enjoy the 22 market stalls, our morning teas and lunches.
There were so many comments about how fabulous the venue looked and with four different bands playing and singing throughout the day, the upbeat music added to the atmosphere.
The bands were Parkes Fijian Band, Tapestry, Parkes Ukulele Group and the Parkes Shire Concert Band.
The very popular raffle raised more than $2000 and the winners were:
The five garden owners were kept busy all day with so many visitors enjoying their gardens.
Parkes QUE Club thanks all the garden owners, stallholders and volunteers who made this popular community event such a success.
The Que Club Open Gardens 'n' Markets on October 8 joined the Pink up Parkes movement by inviting Di Green, our local McGrath Breast Care Nurse to have a pink stall on the day.
Dianne, with the support of her daughter, Tarlia O'Brien and husband Rowan provided a pink stall which was selling both McGrath merchandise and Breast Cancer Network of Australia (BCNA) merchandise.
The McGrath Foundation provides nurses across Australia like Dianne to support to breast cancer patients and their families who experience a breast cancer diagnosis.
Dianne's position is fully funded by the McGrath Foundation, and she covers Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, Trundle, Tullamore, Tottenham and Peak Hill.
Dianne said she was also selling BCNA merchandise as they are another key organisation who directly support breast cancer patients by providing them with written resources, connecting them with support, and advocating for them as required when changes in healthcare provision are needed.
