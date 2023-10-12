What's happening in and around Parkes

For the first time in four years Trundle will welcome your Arrival to celebrate all things ABBA at Berryman Oval on October 14. Australia's only and original ABBA festival, it's a day packed full of family-friendly entertainment - headlined by Bjorn Again, the world's number one ABBA tribute band, supported by a range of entertainment. Keep in mind wifi services will be stretched with the amount of attendees expected at this year's ABBA Festival so make sure you come prepared with cash. Please do not expect to withdraw cash when you arrive in Trundle. Gates open at 12pm. There are also markets in Trundle War Memorial Hall, music and vendors down the main street.