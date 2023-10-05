One of the youngest squash players in his age group at this year's Australian Junior Championships has finished on the podium and he comes from Parkes.
Junior superstar Henry Kross has added another impressive accolade to his growing list of achievements in his young career after placing third in the national titles.
At 13 years old, Kross has just moved up an age group and competed in the 15s for the first time.
He played at the Daisy Hill Squash Club in Queensland.
While always eyeing-off the top prize at any competition, third in a national event his mum Judy and coaches say is still a pretty amazing effort.
"Henry is only 13 and competing in his first year up in the 15s, he should be extremely proud of his efforts," Judy said.
Kross - who's been playing squash since he was four, competing since he was six - certainly noticed the difference in the level of competition upon moving into the new age group.
"It's not quite where I wanted to finish but I'm still proud to finish third, especially since I was one of the youngest in the age group," he said.
"The competition was definitely tougher.
"Over 230 kids competed and it was so hot and muggy in the courts and I had to adapt my game because the floor was getting slippery with sweat, the ball was getting bouncier the hotter it got.
"But I liked the challenge and can't wait to get back on court and start training again."
The individuals in the Australian Championships ran from last Tuesday to Thursday and the teams event went from Friday to Sunday.
Kross competed in both.
NSW also came third in the teams and there were nine Western players from six different squash clubs involved.
In the NSW team Parkes had Kross in the 15s and Max Jones in the 13s, while Claire Bayley represented Forbes in the 13s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.