On Saturday the Nutrien 4BBB annual event was run and again our thanks to one of our long term sponsors.
There were 62 starters for this team's event where the best score on the hole is totalled for the team. There was also an Individual event held in conjunction.
The winning combo were David Ford and Jake O'Brien who compiled a tidy 49 points on the day.
They did combine well with David pulling in 39 points and Jake with 38 points.
In the ladies event the pairing of Cath Kelly and Patsie Christie reigned supreme on the day compiling 44 points.
In the Individual stakes the ever consistent Max Keith on 42 points just got home in front of Wayne Tucker with 41 points and John Dwyer piling on the points for a 40.
With the new track settling in, the fear is starting to dissipate, and golfers are coming to grips with it.
Jake O'Brien shot a 3 over and Anthony Riach, Aaron, Wilkie and Max Keith all shot 4 overs.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were:
The lucrative 11th hole was won by Chris Goodie at 320cm this week.
Ball winners were Wayne Tucker 41, John Dwyer 40, Anthony Riach, John Pearce, Tom Delmenico 39, Ken Keith, Finne Latu 38, Jimmy Kuntze, Ron Hetherington 37.
Captain Cath once again pummelled President David with the scores at 157 to 131.
This week is the October Monthly Medal proudly presented by Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters with the daily sponsor being Peter Woods and Associates.
- Peter Bristol
Forbes veteran golfers showed no fear of the extensively renovated Parkes course in last week's twin-towns competition by dominating across all sections.
Heading the list of Forbes wins was Barry Shine who backed up a winning performance at Condobolin the previous week with 43 points to edge out fellow club member Andrew Norton-Knight on 42 points which on most weeks would have been good enough to take top prize.
Keeping it in the Forbes 'family' John Milton had to settle for the encouragement award while nearest-to-pins continued the trend with Kim Herbert taking A grade and Les Little B grade.
Forbes also outnumbered Parkes on the player front with its 17 players combining to win the twin-towns shield with 230 points to the hosts on 213 points with only 12 representatives for the day.
The ball sweep went to 34 points and the winners were: 38 points - Greg Webb (F); 36 - Steve Uphill and Geoff Drane (F) and Dale Stait, Nym Dziuba and Rod Lyut (P); 35 - Allan Rees and Frank Hanns (F) and Robert Lea, Rod Staples (P); 34 - Lex Hodges and Brian Matthews (P).
Forbes will host twin-towns vets over the next three weeks including a monthly 18-hole Lachlan Valley Association competition.
A couple of reminders for any time you are on the course: 1 - make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks on the green; 2 - slow play . . . a common rule, keep up with the group in front and don't think because you are in front of the group behind you are doing OK as most times you may not be.
- John Dwyer
