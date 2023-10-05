On a beautiful Thursday afternoon we had 26 bowlers take to the green.
On rink 9 Rod Ford and Gary McPhee took on Col Hayward and Rob Tinker.
Rod and Gary got off a great start leading 7 to 3 on the 7th end but then the wheels fell off with the ever green Col and Rob winning 10 of the remaining 13 ends to win 23 to 11.
Rink 10 Mal Porter and Mick Tonkin took on John Ward and Rob Irving.
This was a battle royal with Mick and Mal leading 14 to 5 on the 11th end.
John and Rob fought back to just go down 20 to 19.
Rink 11 Jo Simpson and Eddie McPhee took on John Corcoran and Joe Davies, Jo and Eddie were leading 10 to 4 on the 7th end but then John and Jo took matters into their own hands and won 11 of the next 13 ends to march home 30 to 15.
Rink 12 the effervesce Col Mudie and Baldy Frame challenged Phil Moran and Tony Riordan. Phil and Tony built up a handy lead 10 to 4 by the 10th end then Col and Baldy combined to get into the game and eventually winning 18 to 16.
Rink 13 Ray Jones and Brian Townsend tackled Al Affleck and Mick Simpson this game was a tussle from start to finish with Ray and Brian winning 18 to 17.
Great to see Brian's new knee going well. Rink 14 Ron Hornery, Mike Valentine and Ian Simpson had a triples game against John Carr, John Niddrie (still here) and Geoff Freeman.
Ron, Mike and Simo were running away with the game until the 13th end when they went down by a 5 and the next end down a 4 but they held their nerve to come home winners 20 to 16.
On Saturday a very windy but fine day 18 bowlers turned up despite this being the long weekend and then to lose an hour's sleep that night.
On rink 9 Ron Hornery, Mal Porter and Gary McPhee rolled up against Col Miller, Tony Riordan and Rob Lacey.
Ron and Mal's bowls were on fire and they could do no wrong.
If Col or Tony's bowls were near the jack Ron or Mal would just move them and sneak into the head for shot.
Col and Tonys skip Rob had a hard time trying the keep the team in the game.
Gary the opposite skip just backed up Ron and Mals bowls and they won the game 28 to 11.
Rink 10 a much closer game Noel Johnstone and Eddie McPhee took on John Ward and Guy Ellery.
The game was close then on the 16th end John and Guy managed to get a 6 to lead the game 22 to 14.
Noel and Eddie fought back to only lose the game 23 to 22. Rink 11 Bernie Mitchell and Col Mudie tackled Ray Jones and Rob Irving.
This was a one sided game with Ray and Rob running out winners 27 to 10.
One of the rare days Col was off his stride. Rink 12 Phil Moran and Col Hayward had a rough day against John Wright and Mick Tonkin.
John and Mick did not let Phil and Col get into the game and ran out winners 27 to 15. John has been in fine form of late.
On Monday 2 October we had two Major Singles games and 12 social bowlers.
In the first of the Major Singles games Baldy Frame the hot favourite took on Wilbur Harris. Wilbur won 5 of the first 7 ends to take the lead 8 to 2 and by the 13 end still had the lead 12 to 8.
Baldy started to get his shots going to take the lead winning the next 5 ends to go to the lead 16 to 13.
In the next two ends Baldy put down consistent bowls to gain a 4 in each to take the game away from Wilbur.
Wilbur won the next end but Baldy won the next end to take the game 25 to 14.
Marker for this game was Bernie Mitchell thanks Bernie.
The second Major Singles game was between Nathan Reynolds and Peter McPhee.
Nathan got off to a great start and by the 11th end was leading 13 to 5.
Peter started to hit form with some great bowling to level the game in the 19th end 19 all.
The game remained tight and was then 22 all.
Nathan in the next end managed to gain a 3 to win the game 25 to 22.
Great bowls by both players made this game enjoyable to watch. Marker was Eddie McPhee thanks Eddie.
While the big games were on we had three social games, Jo Simpson and Steve Turner took on Kyle Smith and Gary McPhee.
It was a close game from start to finish and in the end Jo and Steve came away the winners 18 to 16.
On the next rink Ray Jones and Mick Simpson were far too good for Graham Hunter and Tony Riordan and welcome back Graham.
The last game Rob Lacey and John Ward took on Phil Moran and Rob Irving.
Rob and John played consistent bowls to come out winners 26 to 15.
Another great week of bowls.
That's all for this week, Col Miller.
