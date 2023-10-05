Our members played in multiple venues this week.
Jan, Liz, Rhona and Maureen represented our club in District Singles. Rhona played in the semi-final on Wednesday and came runner-up. Veronica Alexander was winner of the Senior Singles 2023.
Those of us at home practised our 'tacking into the wind' skills! When we weren't bowling, we chased hats for fun!
Our intrepid Ground Control must work in all conditions too - we appreciate all you do for the club, gentlemen.
Kay, Carol and Joan handled the conditions with more "luck" than their rivals, allowing Lorraine, Chris Curteis and Merilyn to score on only a few ends.
Lynn, Marja, Betsy and Lea played scroungers on rinks 2 and 3, needing the second rink to bowl wide with the boisterous wind!
Next week, October 10, is Round 1 of Major Singles. Several players enjoy a bye. Draw as follows:
L Baker v M Willcockson
L Orr v M Rodgers
Minor singles nominations will open next Tuesday. Eligible ladies, please put your name down.
Membership fees are now due, payable at the bar:
Pensioner: $110; Full: $130; Social: $10
Twilight bowls commence next Thursday evening, October 12 at 6.30pm. There are several new teams, so get together with your friends and join us. Barbecue supper at 8.30pm. Teams of three, may be mixed, $10 pp.
October 24 Pink Breasties Brunch for Breast Cancer Bowling Day! Wear pink! Shared brunch, so members please bring a generous savoury share-plate. Pink pavlovas for dessert! There is a list on the board to write your contribution!
There will be an auction of "Pink Gift Packs"; donations are required so please get together with someone and create and donate a pack! All for a good cause! Novelty events, bring a friend. Numbers and names are requested by 17 October.
Catering committee will need your help to serve food and clear plates on the weekend of November 4 and 5 at the Open Tournament. Please see Lea. A couple of hours on any day would be appreciated.
Melbourne Cup Day at the Club! Tuesday, November 7, play mixed bowls at 11am. All the fun of the Cup with sweeps, calcutta, best hat competition. Grazing table and a free drink all for $20. Names at the bar please.
Next Trading Table will be Christmas Theme on November 21.
December 5 - Ladies Christmas Party - catered.
December 10, Sunday, Bowlers Christmas Party - Fun morning of bowls and catered Christmas lunch @ $25 pp. Names down at the bar by December 1. All members are invited!
To play social bowls next week, Tuesday, 10 October, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am.
Visitors and interested ladies are always welcome!
Milk n Mats social roster: Laurie K.
- Lea Orr
25 bowlers keenly contested Social Bowls on Wednesday 27th September. Winners were Sam Teague and Annie Teague winning 15+16. Runners Up were Jan Griffith and Jake Brown winning 15+9. Third Place was Alan Curteis and Mick Dunn winning 14+4. Marble 9 came out and the Margins were 1, 4, 7, 9, 10 & 16. Which means the Jackpot has gone off two weeks in a row with Jenny Hunt, Jan Griffith, Ray Griffith and Jake Brown all receiving $7.50 each. The Jackpot this week starts at $26.00.
20 bowlers played Social Bowls on Saturday 30th September. Winners were Dave Johnson and Chris Dunn winning 17+20.
Runners Up were Tony Latter and Myra Townsend winning 15+1. Third Place was Greg Howlett and Doug Fletcher winning 14+2.
Club Championships
In the Major Singles Graham Cole played Col Boehm. Coley won the first 2 ends and led 4 nil early but Col wasn't letting that happen and grabbed 4 shots on the next 2 ends to square it up at 4 all. Coley bounced straight back winning the next 4 ends and after 8 ends leads 10-4. Col picks up a 2 and a single and gets back to 10-7 but Coley returns serve and now it's 13-7. Col gets a single before dropping 2 singles and a 3 and the score blew out to 18-8.
Col knuckles down to the task and wins 5 of the next 7 ends and now Coley leads 20-15 after 23 ends. 2 more singles to Coley and a 3 to Col has us at 22-18 before Coley closes out the game with a 2 and a single to win 25-18.
The other game of Major Singles this week was between 2 of our guns in Luke Ramsay and Juicy Daley. Juicy won the first end and Luke the second, Juicy then put a couple of singles together before Luke picked up a single and a 2 and they are all square on 4 all after 6 ends. 2 shots to Juicy on the next end and 3 to Luke sees Luke hold the lead for the first time leading 7-6 after 8. A 2 each over the next couple of ends and this is shaping as a great game of bowls. Juicy picks up 5 on the next 2 ends and gets out to the biggest margin of the game so far with a 4 shot lead.
Luke wasn't having that and put 3 ends together to take the lead back 15-13 after 15 ends. Juicy managed a 2 on the next end and it's back to all square but he wasn't done with and he also put 3 ends together and now leads 17-15 after 18 ends.
It was end for end then over the next few ends and after 22 ends Juicy holds a 3 shot buffer 20-17. Luke takes care of that on the next end with a 3 and backed it up with a single to put himself back in front 21-20. Juicy gets it back to 21 all but Luke again picks up a shot, Juicy fires back and yes it's 22 all. Luke has had enough of the singles and gets a 2 and now with the game on the line leads 24-22. Juicy knows what's at stake and grabs singles on the next 2 ends and as hoped by all the spectators it's 24 all. Luke was holding shot and Juicy has one bowl to come but it pulled up about 6 inches short and Luke wins the game 25-24.
In the Major Pairs Peter White and Graham Cole played Myra Townsend and John Corcoran. Mighty and Corco got a dream start picking up a 5 on the first end and continuing that strong start went on to win the first 7 ends and lead 15 nil. Coley and Pete scrambled for a 3 before dropping a single, picking up a single and dropping another single over the next 4 ends and the score is 17-4 after 11.
Coley and Pete secured a 5 on the next end and went on to win 8 of the last 10 ends with a couple of 3's and 2's to pull off a massive comeback and win the game 22-20.
In another Major Pairs game, we had our youngest up and coming junior Annie Teague with one of our most experienced ladies in Pat Cooney take on last year's winners Junior Thorne and Gene Rapp. Pat and Annie led early winning 5 of the first 7 ends, picking up a 4, a 3 and a 2 along the way and only dropping 2 singles to lead 11-2. Junior and Gene pick up 4 shots on the next 3 ends and it's 11-6 after 10 ends. Annie and Pat grab a single before dropping 5 shots on the next 3 ends and Junior and Gene are back within 1, 12-11 after 14. Annie and Pat pick up a single and it's 13-11.
Junior and Gene continue their run of multiples and get a 2, a 3 and a single to take the lead for the first time in the match 17-13. Annie and Pat weren't having that and fired back with a 4 to level the scores at 17 all after 19 ends. They went on to win the next end also and now hold a one shot lead into the last end. With both leads having touchers this end was going to be hard fought.
Junior and Gene were holding a couple of shots and there were a few bowls just short of the head making it hard for anyone to get to the jack. Annie's last bowl was tracking beautifully at perfect weight but just caught the edge of a shot bowl and Gene and Junior pick up a 3 and win the game 20-18.
In the last Major Pairs game of the week we had evergreens Mick Furney and Steve Frame take on the up and coming Joey Van Opynen and Ricky Frame. Joey straight from the fight night fronts up for bowls the next day. Joey and Ricky get off to a good start winning the first 3 ends with singles, however Mick and Steve soon pegged them back and after 5 ends it's 3 all. A quick single to Joey and Ricky puts their noses in front but very short lived as they drop a 4 the very next end and now Mick and Steve lead 7-4 after 7.
Joey and Ricky settle into the game and win the next 2 ends and yep we are back to all square. 7 all after 9 ends. The experienced head of Mick and Steve combine for a 5 and a single to put the margin out to 6 leading 13-7 after the halfway mark. Joey and Ricky scramble for a 2, drop a single and pick up a 3 to cut the margin to 2 shots after 14 ends. Mick and Steve secured a 2 and some breathing space leading 16-12. That was short lived as Joey and Ricky pour the pressure back on with a 5 and take the lead back, it's 17-16 after 16 ends. The age and experience of the old boys shone through as they steadied the ship holding singles on the next 3 ends and a 2 on end 20. Mick and Steve lead 21-17 going into the last end. Joey and Ricky played hard but could only manage a 2 and the final score was 21-19 to Mick and Steve.
Zone Championships
The Zone Pairs nominations close on Sunday 8th October and the Zone Singles close on Sunday 29th October. With both qualifying sections being played in Parkes we should have huge numbers in these events. Please get your names in asap, there is a sheet on the board in the club.
NSW State Mixed Pairs
Nominations close for the State Mixed Pairs on Sunday 8th October. Please put your name on the sheet on the board at the club if you wish to play in the State Mixed Pairs. Players do not need to be from the same club and qualifying sectional play will be at our club.
Champagne Triples
This weekend. Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October.
We still have a couple of spots available for this amazing tournament. $10,000.00 prize money, live entertainment, pop up bowls shop, 5 games of 3 bowl triples, breakfast and lunch provided and lots of fun and laughter promised this will be a weekend not to be missed. We thank our Major Sponsor the Parkes Services Club for their continued generous support. Please see Lewi if you would like some more information or to enter a player or a team.
Power Play Pairs (Thursday Twilight)
Nominations are open for our Thursday evening twilight Power Play Pairs event starting on the 19th October at 6pm. $1,000.00 prize money on offer. All information is on the board or speak to Lewi and we will get you sorted. Everyone is welcome and this is a great way to try bowls. Loan bowls are available at the club. This is a barefoot bowls fun social competition that non members are welcome to come and enjoy.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday 4th October at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please and as always everyone is welcome.
In the Club on Friday 6th October we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($500.00), Joker Draw ($1,300.00), the Bistro serving their sensational meals from 6pm and Karaoke with Alice from 8pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Last weekend saw seven shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at the new targets at 25 meters and blowflies at 50 meters for a collective score of 550 points. This match was shot under a very strong westerly wind which made it very hard to read at the 50 meter range.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
FIELD RIFLES
Our next Shoot is at 10am Sunday 8/10/2023 on a target yet to be selected.
Spare a thought for our counterparts in western Australia, information was been received through National Television that the government is trying to pass a law to restrict the following: recreational shooters ownership restricted to 5 firearms, farmers 10 and on reaching 80 years old, loss of license and surrender of all firearms.
This covers shotguns, rifles both rimfire and centrefire and pistols.
- Brian Drabsch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.