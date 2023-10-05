Joey and Ricky settle into the game and win the next 2 ends and yep we are back to all square. 7 all after 9 ends. The experienced head of Mick and Steve combine for a 5 and a single to put the margin out to 6 leading 13-7 after the halfway mark. Joey and Ricky scramble for a 2, drop a single and pick up a 3 to cut the margin to 2 shots after 14 ends. Mick and Steve secured a 2 and some breathing space leading 16-12. That was short lived as Joey and Ricky pour the pressure back on with a 5 and take the lead back, it's 17-16 after 16 ends. The age and experience of the old boys shone through as they steadied the ship holding singles on the next 3 ends and a 2 on end 20. Mick and Steve lead 21-17 going into the last end. Joey and Ricky played hard but could only manage a 2 and the final score was 21-19 to Mick and Steve.