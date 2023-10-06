You couldn't have picked a better time to open the Parkes Pool for the summer, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees on the long weekend Sunday and Monday.
These swimmers were all smiles as they cooled off.
Swimmers would have noticed the biggest changes at the centre this season is the new front glass sliding door entrance, which has replaced the big, brown roller door and the makeover to the men's and women's amenities which are now complete and in use.
To find out more about how to book in for swimming lessons and purchase a season ticket, read our story with the new pool manager Jai O'Toole here.
