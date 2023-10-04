An incident involving a man who had stolen a car and was later found on a property in Parkes with a firearm saw a response from specialist police on Friday morning.
About 6am on September 29 police were called to the property west of the town after receiving reports of a male sitting in a vehicle with a firearm.
Central West Police District officers attended the property, as did specialist police, including negotiators and Tactical Operations Police, who started to negotiate with the man before arresting him.
He was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, malicious damage to property, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, possess unauthorised firearm and possess ammunition without holding a licence.
The man was bail refused and appeared in Parkes Local Court on October 5.
Meanwhile on Thursday, September 21 a 42-year-old Parkes female was inside Parkes Local Courthouse when she damaged a hand sanitiser unit, forcing it from its position on the wall.
She was issued a court attendance notice for malicious damage to property and will appear at Parkes Local Court on November 23.
On Sunday, September 24 police attended a premises in Alexandra Street in Parkes and found a 21-year-old male inside the premises unlawfully. He has been issued with a court attendance notice to appear at Parkes Local Court on November 9.
On Wednesday, September 27 police issued a court attendance notice to a 34-year-old Parkes male for possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit. He was bail refused and will appear at Parkes Local Court on October 6.
The weekend was also another busy one for firefighters. They were called to a grass fire near the soccer fields in Nash Street at 12.11pm on Saturday, believed to be deliberately lit.
At 1.24pm Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW and RFS volunteers responded to a four spot grass fires on Renshaw McxGirr Way.
That night at 7.20pm there was a building fire and then a yard fire in the town's west. And at 1.13am on Sunday firefighters returned to Nash Street after the grass fire there reignited.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.