Andrew Vella is missing from Parkes, police appeal to public

By Newsroom
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:32pm
Andrew Vella, aged 61, was last seen on the Newell Highway at Parkes about 1am on Friday, September 29. Photo supplied
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's Central West.

