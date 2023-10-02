Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's Central West.
Andrew Vella, aged 61, was last seen on the Newell Highway at Parkes about 1am on Friday (29 September 2023).
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from the Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold serious concerns for Andrew's welfare due to a medical condition.
Andrew is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 180cm to 185cm tall, of a thin build, with a short grey moustache and shaved head.
He is known to frequent the Dubbo, Coonamble and Lake Macquarie areas.
Anyone who has seen Andrew or has information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Central West Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.