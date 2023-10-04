What's happening in and around Parkes

Until October 6
School holiday activities are taking place across the Parkes Shire Library branches with plenty of activities planned which include creative construction with cardboard, laser leather fun day, screen printing, drumming workshops, classic flicks, Junior Mindbenders and science fun. Contact Parkes Library for more information on 6861 2309.
Friday, October 6
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
Throughout October
Pink Up Parkes returns this October to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation and its Breast Care Nurses. There's still time for businesses and community groups interested in getting involved through pinking-up an event or shopfront. To register, donate and/or find resources visit the Pink Up Parkes website here.
Sunday, October 8
Experience the enchantment of Parkes Open Gardens! Prepare yourself for a captivating journey as the Parkes Que Club proudly presents another extraordinary day, this year, of Open Gardens 'n' Markets. Delve into the hidden treasures of not one, not two, but five stunning Parkes gardens. But that's not all! Alongside these breathtaking gardens, you can also indulge yourself in some local shopping as you browse and support local businesses, artists and craftspeople with 20 market stalls involved. Morning tea, lunch and all stalls will be set up at the Parkes Racecourse, where ticket entry can be purchased on the day. There will also be music at the racecourse. Entry is $15, as is to purchase lunch and $5 for morning tea. Tickets are available at humanitix.com/au. Mark your calendars and invite your friends and loved ones.
Saturday, October 14
Trundle will once again welcome your Arrival to celebrate all things ABBA at Berryman Oval on October 14. Australia's only and original ABBA festival, it's a day packed full of family-friendly entertainment - headlined by Bjorn Again, the world's number one ABBA tribute band, supported by a range of entertainment. Keep in mind wifi services will be stretched with the amount of attendees expected at this year's ABBA Festival so make sure you come prepared with cash. Please do not expect to withdraw cash when you arrive in Trundle. Gates open at 12pm.
Saturday, October 14
The Central West Car Club Show 'n Shine is on again on October 14 from 9am to 3pm at Pioneer Oval as the event joins forces with the Parkes Antique Motor Club Annual Swap Meet, creating an unforgettable experience for car enthusiasts of all kinds. Immerse yourself in a world of wheels as you witness a spectacular display of cars, trucks, bikes, and more! The excitement begins at 7:30am when the gates swing open for entrants, with a fantastic presentation at 9am and a much-anticipated awards ceremony at 2pm. Entry is by gold coin donation to the car show.
Tuesday, October 17
Young people aged 12-18 years are invited to come to the Parkes Library's popular Library Lock-in event for Term 4. Come and enjoy games, a free dinner and exclusive use of the library from 5.30pm-8pm. Bookings are open and free at events.humanitix.com/october23youthlockin.
Saturday, October 21
An extraordinary homegrown extravaganza returns on October 21 from 9am-2pm. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience filled to the brim with captivating workshops, mind-blowing demonstrations showcasing the best of local produce, an array of vibrant stallholders championing the community, animal displays, tantalizing food vendors serving up delectable delights, and an abundance of heart-pounding children activities that will have them jumping for joy! This event will also be 'pinking-up' as part of Pink Up Parkes month.
October 27 to November 12
Parkes artist Karen Ritchie is holding a solo exhibition called Natural Connections from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, November 12 in the Coventry Room. Opening night is October 27 at 6pm. Cost is $10 and includes drinks and nibbles. To RSVP call 6861 2309.
During spring
As fields of yellow canola transform our region's landscape including here in Parkes, if you're looking at taking in the view through a new experience, Cowra is the place to be for its signature 'Fields of Gold' guided tours of the region this spring. With three experiences on offer across the Wiradjuri countryside, visitors can choose from a bus tour, joy flight or hot air balloon ride, to see the canola. Cowra's canola season tours:
Cowra is also ideal for a short break in the great outdoors this spring with the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, the famous Cowra Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom) Festival in September, sustainable wines and world-famous Cowra Lamb. For more information and bookings, visit www.visitcowra.com.au/canola or contact the Cowra Visitor Information Centre on 6342 4333.
