Award-winning Parkes photographer Marc Payne has done it again - for a third year running he's made it into the top 101 images in the world with two of his entries.
Marc has been recognised for his portrait photography, receiving two awards out of his five entries in the International Portrait Photographer Of The Year.
Out of the 704 entries from photographers all over the globe his two entries made it through to the top 101 images.
Marc said all of his subjects have been of local people of Parkes and the two images that made it into the top 101 portrait images in the world are of Kevin Dumesny and Stan Adamski of Parkes.
"Two well known characters of the town," he said.
"I like to choose local people if I can as it has a better connection with the town.
"It's a true honour to be recognised with some of the best portrait photographers in the world and to do it three years in a row is a great accomplishment."
According to Australian photographer known internationally for his landscape photography and chairman of judges in the prestigious competition, Peter Eastway says the main aim of the competition is to be selected in the top 101 and be published in the exclusive annual book.
The International Portrait Photographer of the Year Award is also only in its third year and they continue to follow a similar philosophy to the popular International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards that's now in its 10th year.
Marc specialises in portrait photography.
All the feedback on Marc's entries have been very positive, scoring in the 80s for his entries and his unique style from the judges.
Marc has had his past entries also published in a variety of well known photography magazines in Australia and across the globe, and newspapers in Great Britain, as well as the Spanish National Geographic.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.