Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Marc Payne in top 101 in International Portrait Photographer Of The Year for a third time

By Newsroom
October 5 2023 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portraits of two well known characters of Parkes Stan Adamski and Kevin Dumesny have earnt photographer Marc Payne another accolade in the International Portrait Photographer Of The Year. Photos supplied
Portraits of two well known characters of Parkes Stan Adamski and Kevin Dumesny have earnt photographer Marc Payne another accolade in the International Portrait Photographer Of The Year. Photos supplied

Award-winning Parkes photographer Marc Payne has done it again - for a third year running he's made it into the top 101 images in the world with two of his entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.