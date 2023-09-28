Big months ahead for Parkes Tennis Club

With summer is fast approaching the Parkes Tennis Club is preparing for a big few months ahead.
The weather is ripe for a hit of tennis and the courts can be booked online any time from 7am-10pm www.parkestennis.com.au. Allow half an hour booking time and you receive a 4 digit code which you simply enter into the keypad on courts 7-12 via Metcalfe St and push hard on the gate and enjoy your hit. The lights come on automatically and switch off 15 mins after your allocated time.
SUMMER NIGHT COMPS
There are a few different offerings for tennis from October 9.
Monday ladies social doubles where you play 3 sets of doubles and swap partners each week. 6.30pm start. Approx 8pm finish.
Tuesday night teams comp - Teams of 3 players playing 1 set of singles and 2 sets of doubles each week. Enter as a team or individual(not guaranteed to play every week). 7pm start. Approx 8.30-9pm finish.
Thursday mixed social doubles where you play 3 sets of doubles and swap partners each week. 7pm start - Approx 8.30pm finish.
CARDIO TENNIS
Back by popular demand Adult Cardio Tennis is a 45 minute tennis workout program catering for all fitness levels and all tennis ability levels. Head coach Helen Magill will run the Cardio Tennis sessions and will bring together a variety of cardio workouts and tennis drills, fun games and points play, all to a high-energy soundtrack. It doesn't matter if you have never played tennis before, she'll mix up the activities, mashed up with your favourite tunes raising a happy sweat. Improve your coordination, strength, agility and flexibility, meet like-minded people looking for a fun workout.
These sessions will start from October 23 and will run - Mondays 6.30pm, Tuesdays 7.15pm, Wednesdays 6.15pm, Wednesdays 7.15pm. Cost is $90 for the 6 week program. Numbers are limited in each session. Book online at www.parkestennis.com.au
JUNIOR PROGRAMS
Term 4 Junior Programs will all start October 23 and run for 6 weeks. A mix of HotShots for ages 3yrs-13yrs in groups of no more than 4 players, junior development squads with max 8 players, all girls teenage squad, boys aged 11-13yrs social play squad, private lessons (1 on 1), semi-private (2 friends or siblings) lessons. Monday-Thursday afternoons 3.30pm-7pm.
All new HotShots registrations receive a free racquet and a t-shirt. Any existing players who may have out grown their HotShots shirts, there will be some available free of charge.
Online registrations will open Tuesday, October 3 from 7pm www.parkestennis.com.au. Active Kids Vouchers accepted at registration. Cost for HotShots will be $90. Further enquiries please SMS Helen Magill on 0407 253 888.
SAVE THE DATE
Sunday November 12 - 4pm-7pm
GIRLS FUN DAY - This is an initiative supported by the NSW Govt as part of the 'Her Sport Her Way' program and TennisNSW supporting 'Tennis for Teens' Girls program encouraging girls aged 12-18yrs to get together at the tennis courts and have some fun both on and off the court.
The event is all inclusive that will shine on our diverse and multicultural community.
We want to celebrate our differences in a safe, non-judgemental way and in a community environment through tennis. The afternoon will include fun tennis games, music, off court activities, food and drinks and there will be racquets available to use if you don't have one. Bring a friend or come on your own and meet some new friends. It's all free and we can't wait.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.