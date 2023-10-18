Parkes Champion-Post
Final fundraiser: Auction tonight to support tractor trek for prostate cancer

Updated October 19 2023 - 9:52am, first published 7:30am
The final charity auction for Prostate Cancer fundraiser is set for Thursday, October 19, from 8pm (tonight) at the Coachman Hotel.

