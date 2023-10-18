Final fundraiser: Auction tonight to support tractor trek for prostate cancer

The final charity auction for Prostate Cancer fundraiser is set for Thursday, October 19, from 8pm (tonight) at the Coachman Hotel.
This is our last chance to support our dedicated charity tractor trek crew, who have driven from Bourke to Hungerford on 70-year-old tractors.
Thanks to some generous donations, there are tyres and wheels, batteries, tools and even some AFL corporate box tickets.
As of Wednesday, the charity had raised $39,165 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, turning what was a week of fun into a major fundraiser.
This all evolved out of Richard Jefferay's idea and evolved in to a crew of 13 driving eight tractors plus four support vehicles a total of 580km over six days from Bourke to Louth, then to Wanaaring and heading north, crossing the dingo fence at Hungerford and returning to Bourke via Yantabulla and Fords Bridge.
All the tractors were Fergusons, mostly TEA-20's and a couple of 35's with an average speed of 23km/h.
