Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens 'n' Markets is on again

By Lynn Rogers
October 6 2023 - 7:00am
When you're not strolling through the five exquisite gardens this year, why not go shopping at the 20-plus market stalls at the Parkes Racecourse. Photos supplied
Parkes QUE Club members are looking forward to your company throughout the day on Sunday for this year's Open Gardens 'n' Markets at the Parkes Racecourse and in the five open gardens.

