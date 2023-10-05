Parkes QUE Club members are looking forward to your company throughout the day on Sunday for this year's Open Gardens 'n' Markets at the Parkes Racecourse and in the five open gardens.
Open from 10am until 4pm, the money raised stays in our local community, especially supporting hearing, speech and wellbeing.
Here's what this year's event will feature:
Two years ago this property was a cow paddock! Last November the nearby creek flooded the garden and the house, and during this last winter the garden has endured severe frosts!
This garden was chosen for our Open Gardens event to show people how quickly a garden can be established in our climate, and what plants will survive the "sometimes harsh" weather conditions. We anticipate opening this garden again in a year or two so that viewers can see and measure progress.
The soil is sandy loam, and the owner says the plants thrive in it. The front lawn is hedged by Japanese Box interspersed with Diamonds in the Dark Crepe Myrtle which features near-black foliage in early spring followed by masses of vivid blooms in summer. The combination of the dark foliage and the light green hedge will be spectacular.
White icebergs line the path leading to the house and feature in amongst the cottage garden plants at the front. Newly planted box hedges surround Chinese Elms. An orchard is also being developed.
The large property has been planted with lots of trees which will make a lovely country garden as the property develops. Photinias have been planted along the fence line and as a hedge for a windbreak near the house. Raised vegetable beds in the back provide a variety of vegetables for the family and to give away to friends.
The garden on this corner block is 5 years old. The owners renovated the garden after purchasing the property when they found that new turf in the front of the house didn't survive well during dry conditions, so they turned it into a drought-tolerant gravel and succulent garden.
The garden is now water-wise, easy care and sustainable. Scattered amongst the clever combination of these hardy succulents, the visitor will find interesting pieces of garden art giving the garden a rustic and friendly welcome.
The back garden provides the visitor with a totally different perspective and includes a Balinese hut, decorative items such as water fountains, plants, shade, and garden art - all providing a calming and relaxing atmosphere.
This is a plant lovers' haven, especially under the back deck where the owner has a huge variety of very loved indoor and outdoor plants and hanging baskets.
Screening trees surround the house and provide a wonderful forum for the collection of artworks, sculptures, mirrors etc, all of which complement the garden and make the back yard a delightful venue for family and friends.
Enjoy the front garden with its mosaic tiles which form winding paths through a mass of plantings - annuals, perennials, bulbs, shrubs - all of which provide colour and interest throughout the seasons.
Don't miss the feature pots strategically placed to provide height for overhanging plants.
From the front, follow the walkway up the side of the house, to see the trees underplanted with a magnificent border of clivias.
With over a hundred different species, these extensive surrounding gardens have been through quite the makeover in the last two years!
Follow the stepping stones to enjoy the eye-catching array on offer. Featuring a broad range of unique Australian natives alongside a careful selection of exotic plants, this garden abounds with vibrancy and colour.
The gently sloped block creates the perfect canvas for the artful layering and textures on display. Plants include grevilleas, kangaroo paws, aloes, emu bush, lotus, roses, bottle brush... and more!
The gums and tree species around the perimeter were all propagated by the owners and are happily growing in their new home. Seed pods were collected during travels and from the family's farm property.
Containing a combination of styles and types of plants, this property has a magnificent view over Parkes towards the East.
This is a wanderer's paradise with lavender, pink jade, a vibrant Loropetalum with its unique tussle flowers, and a wonderful Bohemia Butterfly Tree. The Elgin Prunus is another species happily living here.
Start at the little bridge and follow the pathway through the variety of shrubs and plants including a scattering of interesting gazanias, and occasionally stop to read the thoughtful signs placed throughout.
The driveway is lined with Golden Elms, vase-shaped deciduous trees, pale yellow in spring, deepening in summer and tuning gold in autumn.
