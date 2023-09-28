Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Fight night returns to Parkes as part of Thunder Down Under Series

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe van Opynen, Daniel Nash, Shaun Bateson, Hunter Crawford, Thomas Bateson, Jayden Monoghan-McLean, Riley Pizzi (14) from Peak Hill, Jashper Caneta and Riley Fernando (14) will all be pulling on the gloves this Saturday night. Photo by Christine Little
Joe van Opynen, Daniel Nash, Shaun Bateson, Hunter Crawford, Thomas Bateson, Jayden Monoghan-McLean, Riley Pizzi (14) from Peak Hill, Jashper Caneta and Riley Fernando (14) will all be pulling on the gloves this Saturday night. Photo by Christine Little

For the first time in more than a decade, a fight night is returning to Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.