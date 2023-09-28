For the first time in more than a decade, a fight night is returning to Parkes.
And it's set to be huge according its organisers and the 13 fighters from Parkes involved.
Fighting Arts Dubbo is bringing their Thunder Down Under Fight Series to the Parkes Leagues Club this Saturday night, September 30.
The Parkes line-up pulling on the gloves includes experienced fighters Joe van Opynen, Daniel Nash, Shaun Bateson and Thomas Bateson, and first-timers Hunter Crawford, Jayden Monoghan-McLean, Jashper Caneta, Kaleb McKeown, Ollie Hayes, Linkin Anderson, a woman Shelly Nic Tiernan and two 14-year-olds Riley Pizzi from Peak Hill and Riley Fernando.
Former Parkes man Jacob Brady, who will be representing Orange will also be fighting. He hasn't fought in 13 years.
"A lot of work has gone into it," promoter Chris Hallford said.
"We do fight nights in Dubbo twice a year and if this one goes really well we hope to do it once a year in Parkes if we can.
"Parkes locals are getting the opportunity to show you all what they are made of on their home turf!"
Hallford is good friends with Parkes trainer Tommy Ward and Parkes veteran boxer Joe van Opynen.
He said they all got talking about possibly bringing a fight night to Parkes.
"Tommy was training when I was fighting 13 years ago," Hallford said.
Ward said it's been more than a decade since Parkes has had a fight night.
There are 20 bouts on the card with the main event being between Daniel Nash and noted Bathurst fighter Kurt Schroder who are fighting for the 71kg Western Regional Title.
Meanwhile there will be a little celebrity moment when Shaun Bateson takes on Emmanuel Rodriguez, who is from the famous Australian dance and music group Justice Crew.
Fighters are coming from Parkes, 10 from Dubbo, Bathurst, Orange, Nyngan and Sydney.
Parkes' age bracket ranges from two 14-year-olds, one who weighs just 43kg, to 40 years - that's Nash. There's also a woman, Tiernan, originally from Ireland who was keen to take part.
And then there's veteran 35-year-old van Opynen, who said he retired from the sport a number of years ago and is making a cameo appearance. He's taking on the Over 40s NSW Masters Champion Dave Littlefield.
The majority of the fighters from Parkes are fighting out of Tommy's Backyard Boxing Gym in Victoria Street.
Ward rallied the troops once a Parkes date was set. He's been training them three nights a week.
Besides the Bateson twins, Nash and van Opynen, Ward said the rest of the Parkes fighters have never had a fight.
"A couple of the young ones are going up against fighters who have had two fights so they're stepping up," he said.
"They're nervous but these young ones are going to go well, they've been training hard and I've got confidence in them.
"As for the Bateson boys, they are tough, they'll be hard to beat."
Nash has been sparring around the region to keep his fitness up and "keep him in reality".
"Country boxing is a real community, everyone works together and helps each other if you need to train or anything," he said.
"It's not like in the city where it's gym versus gym.
"Even on the night there'll be people helping each other out."
van Opynen is proud to be getting involved again and training back with Ward.
"Tommy is a legend in Central West boxing and has done so much for the sport in the area, and most certainly taking his time to help train these boys and asking for nothing but effort in return," he said.
"It's awesome for the town.
"I'm a former student of Tommy's and I'll be jumping back in as well."
van Opynen has also enjoyed watching the young ones taking part.
"I've watched these young ones train and they've improved through the roof and so has their confidence," he said.
"When you step away for a while, it's crazy to see how good these young ones get, it's definitely not the same when you come back that's for sure!"
With four sponsors on board for Saturday and 200 seats so far sold, including most of their VIP section, Hallford is anticipating a big night.
"We want to promote boxing back in the bush, it's very popular in Sydney," Hallford said.
Doors open at 4pm with the first fight at 5pm, with auctions of boxing memorabilia also taking place.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at 123Tix by searching Thunder Down Under or Parkes Fight Night.
"We know it's the long weekend but if we can get 400 or 500 in the crowd that would be awesome," Hallford said.
"So get behind your local community and get yourself a seat at the Thunder Down Under Fight Night at the Parkes Leagues Club."
