A man facing three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been released on strict bail conditions.
Jack Thomas Connolly, 22, has been in custody since September 11, charged following an alleged triple stabbing that occurred in the Forbes CBD in the early hours of Sunday, September 10.
His release application came to Parkes Local Court on Thursday, September 21.
Magistrate Brett Thomas heard from the police prosecutor and Connolly's solicitor before announcing he would give a decision the following Tuesday.
He handed down his decision, to release Connolly on bail conditions including a curfew and not attending any licensed premises, in Parkes court on Tuesday morning.
Connolly appeared via audio visual link.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Donna Rayner had opposed bail on the grounds of unacceptable risk to the community.
Three people were hospitalised with stab wounds, a woman in a critical condition, after the alleged stabbing. If convicted, the accused would certainly face a custodial sentence, Sgt Rayner said.
Solicitor Mr Ward cited his client's youth and limited criminal history as grounds for release, on what would be strict bail conditions.
Magistrate Thomas said there was no doubt the charges were serious, and if Connolly were to plead guilty or be found guilty there would be a substantial period of imprisonment. No pleas have been entered.
Magistrate Thomas did feel bail conditions could ameliorate the potential risk to the community.
Those conditions include not attending any licensed premises or consuming alcohol or drugs, not leaving home between 6pm and 5am except in the company of his mother, not contacting the alleged victims and reporting regularly to Forbes Police Station.
Police can attend the property, and request drug or alcohol testing, once a day.
Connolly is due back in court on November 23.
