Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Court

Strict bail conditions for Forbes man facing malicious wounding charges

By Court Reporter
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Thomas Connolly faced Parkes Local Court. File picture
Jack Thomas Connolly faced Parkes Local Court. File picture

A man facing three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been released on strict bail conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.