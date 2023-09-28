The October long weekend is upon us and 30-plus degree heat is around the corner - you know what that means!
The Parkes Pool will be opening for the swimming season at 10am on Sunday.
The team at Belgravia Leisure, who are entering their second season managing the shire's pools, has been busy preparing the Parkes pools, grounds and themselves for the summer season.
Both teams from Parkes and Forbes spent Tuesday training in the kiosk and reception and on Thursday they'll be doing lifeguard training.
New manager and Parkes boy Jai O'Toole has been coming down to the grounds everyday for the last two weeks.
The first change our regular swimmers will notice before they even walk through the front entrance is the absence of the big, brown roller door, which has been replaced by new glass sliding doors and windows.
And the biggest change is to the men's and women's amenities, which have been upgraded and will be ready to use come Sunday.
Jai said the new amenities look amazing.
While it's his first season as manager, Jai worked at the pool last season as operations coordinator, lifeguard and he's trained as a swimming teacher.
He's looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Parkes Pool.
"I'm feeling pretty good, we're going to have a good year this year," he said.
"I can't wait to have everyone back and seeing those familiar faces I remember from last season as a lifeguard."
Belgravia Leisure has already started receiving memberships and several enrolments for swimming lessons.
Last season the Parkes swimming lessons were at capacity.
For those wanting to enroll their child in swimming lessons can do so by emailing penquiries@belgravialeisure.com.au. Jai said as the season gets underway a call centre will be set up to make the process much easier for families.
For those wanting to purchase a season ticket can do so on the Parkes Aquatic Centre website at www.parkesaquaticcentre.com.au or onsite once the pool opens on Sunday.
Single tickets are adult (18 years and over) $4.60, child (5-17 years) $2.55, child (under 5 years) free and concession $2.55.
Membership options are family season ticket $360, adult season ticket (18 years and over) $226.50, child season ticket (5-17 years) $123.50 and concession season ticket $97.50.
"We're ready, the barbecues are ready, we're heating the pools now... Things are looking positive this season," Jai said.
