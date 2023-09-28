Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Shire Australia Day Award nominations are now open

September 28 2023 - 2:00pm
The 2023 Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award went to Kerrie Peden at this year's Australia Day Awards. Photo by Christine Little
With so many people and events in the Parkes Shire worthy of recognition, now is the time to start thinking and nominating those for their tireless efforts, cultural contributions and volunteer work.

