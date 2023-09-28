With so many people and events in the Parkes Shire worthy of recognition, now is the time to start thinking and nominating those for their tireless efforts, cultural contributions and volunteer work.
That's the message from the Parkes Shire Australia Day Committee, who have just announced nominations for next year's Australia Day Awards are now open.
The Australia Day Awards are a great opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the hardworking members across the Parkes Shire, and to thank them for their tireless efforts either for the community, their cultural pursuits or sporting endeavours.
The process has started a little earlier than usual to allow the community more time and opportunity to nominate.
There are six categories in the Community Awards: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Community Lifetime Achievement (new), Environmental Citizen of the Year (open age) and Young Environment Citizen of the Year (school-age).
There are four categories in the Cultural Awards: Performance - song, dance, drama and/or music; Literary - creative writing in prose, verse or song; Visual Arts - artistic and creative achievement in any medium including painting, sculpture, film, video, textile, clay, wood, or metal; Cultural Lifetime Achievement - outstanding effort by individual or group to promote the arts in the Parkes Shire area.
And there are eight categories in the Sport Awards: Sports Person of the Year, Junior Sports Person of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach/Trainer/Manager of the Year, Referee/Umpire/Official of the Year, Senior Sports Person or Team of the Year, Administrator of the Year and Long Service and Dedication Award.
The committee is encouraging the Parkes Shire community to please consider completing a nomination for an individual or group or team this year who they believe should be recognised.
People can be nominated within their own town event at Bogan Gate, Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore, and can also be included in the Parkes ceremony.
For more information and to fill out a form visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Awards-honours-and-scholarships/Australia-Day-Awards-Scheme.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.