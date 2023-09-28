With the warmer weather suddenly upon us, Parkes firefighters were kept rather busy on Sunday with five fire call-outs in a matter of hours.
The first came in at 1.23pm, on September 24, with two Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW tankers attending a grass fire behind the Parkes Shire Council depot in Thornbury Street.
An area of grass was alight but access proved difficult for the fighters and the NSW Rural Fire Service were called in to assist.
"While we were attending to that grass fire another call came in for a yard fire on Bogan Street," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said of the hectic afternoon.
Their Pump 417 attended that fire and extinguishing it before heading back to assist with the clean-up at Thornbury Street.
Fire crews returned to their stations but shortly after 4.15pm, they were called to another yard fire, this time in Wentworth Street.
Just as firefighters were finished extinguishing this blaze, before returning to the station, they were called back to Thornbury Street after the earlier fire reignited.
Another call came in at 4.34pm for a grass fire behind the BP Service Station in Woodward Street with one Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW tanker and the NSW RFS present to put out the small area alight.
Parkes Police Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said police are treating the Woodward Street fire as suspicious.
"We have had a couple of fires there in the last month," he said.
Police and Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW are urging residents to please remember the burning of any sort of rubbish within town limits is illegal.
"If you do see an unattended fire please call 000," they said.
Are you bringing out the barbecue this weekend? Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW has a message for you. While the food marinates, make sure:
Clean away all excess fat after use. It's a fire hazard and can mess with the taste of your next sizzle.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.