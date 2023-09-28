PGC 18 Hole Stableford
Saturday saw 87 golfers compete for the Whites Electrical trophy. Whites have a long association sponsoring the Parkes Golf Club and we appreciate their ongoing support. While the numbers were down from the near record previous Saturday, it was nonetheless a good turnout.
Stars of the show were the polar opposites in junior Simon Hogan and wily veteran Robert Norman.
Simon has been in great form and recorded his 41points with power driving and deft touch around the greens. Wally, on the hand was steady down the middle and managed some cheeky chip ins and 1 putts to record 24 points by the turn.
Unfortunately, the old DOB came in to play and Wally faded on the back 9 allowing Simon to surge through and get him on a count back. The chasing pack included Jason O'Malley, Michael Lynch and Steve Dunn all on 40 points and Riall Harrison and Myles Smith on 39.
The new course, whilst appearing longer, is obviously proving 'gettable' off the whites for a range of golfers of all ages and ability.
In the ladies scoring, Dale Matthews was the standout with a score of 37 points beating home Cath Kelly and Cath Coates on 35.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Victor Gaidzionis at 239cmcm, the Griffins Leading Edge was Rod Kiley at 110cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Hey at 31, the Harvey Norman 11th by Cath Kelly at 342cm and the 18th by Kyle Hando at 179cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Rod Kiley at 110cm this week.
The ball winners this week were - Justin O'Malley, Michael Lynch and Steve Dunn 40, Riall Harrison, Myles Smith 39, Anthony Riach, Trevor Chatman, Phil Smith, John Fowler, Ken Keith, Mark Kelly, Phil Bishop, Graham Cooke 38.
Captain versus President went to Cath again - 182/175.
This week is a 2 Person 4B Multiplier sponsored by Parkes Services Social Golfers.
