What's happening in and around Parkes

Experience the enchantment of Parkes Open Gardens! Prepare yourself for a captivating journey as the Parkes Que Club proudly presents another extraordinary day, this year, of Open Gardens 'n' Markets. Delve into the hidden treasures of not one, not two, but five stunning Parkes gardens. But that's not all! Alongside these breathtaking gardens, you can also indulge yourself in some local shopping as you browse and support local businesses, artists and craftspeople with 20 market stalls involved. Morning tea, lunch and all stalls will be set up at the Parkes Racecourse, where ticket entry can be purchased on the day. There will also be music at the racecourse. Entry is $15, as is to purchase lunch and $5 for morning tea. Tickets will be available from September 24 online at humanitix.com/au. Mark your calendars and invite your friends and loved ones.