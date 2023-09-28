On Saturday, Steve Turner, Bob Freeman and Eddie McPhee played George Bradley, Noel Johnstone and Steve Ryan in a very entertaining and close fought game of triples. Eddie and his boys had a 1 shot lead after the 13th end, but then scored a rare 7 shots on the next end, pushing out their lead to 8 shots. Team Ryan tried hard to close the gap and managed to score 6 shots over the final few ends, however Team McPhee were good enough when it mattered most, and won a good game by 21 shots to 17.