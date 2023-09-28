Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tough day for some Parkes bowlers in zone triples and handicap pairs finals

By Contributed
September 28 2023 - 10:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While not the result he wanted, John Carr (pictured) and his team mate Rob Irving challenged their opponents and eventual winners at every opportunity in the final of the Handicaps Pairs. Photo by Jenny Kingham
While not the result he wanted, John Carr (pictured) and his team mate Rob Irving challenged their opponents and eventual winners at every opportunity in the final of the Handicaps Pairs. Photo by Jenny Kingham

Parkes bowls

The final of the Handicaps Pairs played on Saturday resulted in a big win to Tony Riordan and Joe Davies, defeating John Carr and Rob Irving. Tony and Joe were in fine form, as they met every challenge from John and Rob, and in the end were too strong, winning by 30 shots to 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.