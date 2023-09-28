The final of the Handicaps Pairs played on Saturday resulted in a big win to Tony Riordan and Joe Davies, defeating John Carr and Rob Irving. Tony and Joe were in fine form, as they met every challenge from John and Rob, and in the end were too strong, winning by 30 shots to 10.
The Seniors triples team was defeated in the Zone final by the strong team from Orange City Bowls Club, who now progress to the State Titles finals. Gary McPhee, Guy Ellery and Mark Fitzalan are to be congratulated on reaching the Zone final.
Twenty-eight bowlers played 4 games of social pairs and 2 games of triples last Thursday. Visiting bowlers Jan and Mal Gumner were welcomed to the club as they circumnavigate the country.
Jan teamed up with John Ward against Al Affleck and Rob Irving and soon found themselves in a lot of trouble against Al and Rob. The score was 13 to nil before Jan and John got on the scorecard, however they played well after that point, to only lose by 15 shots to 23.
George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Col Hayward had a good win in the triples game, winning by 27 shots to 11, against Phil Moran, Mike Valentine and Arthur Corbett.
It was good to see Brian Townsend back on the rink, and he teamed up with John Wright to give Gary McPhee and Mark Fitzalan a good workout before the weekends Zone triples final. John and Brian took the lead at the 9th end, 9 shots to 7 and were then never headed, winning a tight and tense game by 17 shots to 12.
John Niddrie, George Boatswain and Tony Riordan bowled well as they defeated the strong combination of John Carr, Ray Jones and Geoff Freeman in a game of triples. The scores were level after 11 ends, however Team Riordan won 8 of the next 11 ends, enjoying a hard-fought win in a high standard game, by 21 shots to 16.
Marty Tighe and Eddie McPhee played birthday boy Rob Tinker and John Corcoran in a very entertaining pairs game, in which neither team dominated until Team McPhee picked up 6 shots over the 17th and 18th ends. John Corcoran was back to his old tricks, bowling great combinations of draw, and also weighted bowls, as he and Rob pushed Eddie and Marty all the way, until the final ends. Team McPhee won by 22 shots to 19.
Bernie Mitchell and Mal Gumner had a good win by 19 shots to 14 over Wal Grant and Ian Simpson in the late game on Thursday. Bernie and Mal led by 5 shots after 11 ends, and under lights, were able to restrict Wal and Ian to winning only 3 of the remaining 11 ends, to record a good win.
On Saturday, Steve Turner, Bob Freeman and Eddie McPhee played George Bradley, Noel Johnstone and Steve Ryan in a very entertaining and close fought game of triples. Eddie and his boys had a 1 shot lead after the 13th end, but then scored a rare 7 shots on the next end, pushing out their lead to 8 shots. Team Ryan tried hard to close the gap and managed to score 6 shots over the final few ends, however Team McPhee were good enough when it mattered most, and won a good game by 21 shots to 17.
Peter McPhee made a welcome return to the greens, teaming up Brian Sefonte to play a pairs game against Phil Moran and John Wright. Peter and Brian were too consistent and won by 22 shots to 12.
In a pairs game dominated by hand gestures and signals, Ray Jones and John Ward prevailed over Mike Valentine and Colin Mudie by 17 shots to 13. Ray and John led by 15 shots to 4 after 11 ends, and then seemingly from that point bowled left-handed, as they won only another 2 ends, and were lucky to get away with a 4 shot win.
The Annual General Meeting was held on Sunday with a large attendance by members, who were both engaging with the questions asked and also respectfully acknowledged the past year's performance by the club's management team and directors. A new look team of directors will work with Paul and Christine over the next 12 months. Elected to the Board were: Wilbur Harris - Chairperson; Colin Miller - Vice-Chairperson; Directors elected include: Mick Went, Paul Toohey, Marilyn Rodgers, Maureen Stone and Bernie Mitchell.
- Marty Tighe
Sixteen bowlers played social bowls on Wednesday, September 20 in the beautiful spring sun. Winners were Blake Strudwick and Alan Affleck winning 19+28. Runners-up were Chris Dunn and Bruce Jones winning 16+4. Marble 28 came out and the Margins were 4, 5, 7 and 28, which means Blake Strudwick, Alan Affleck, Mick Dunn and Bob Freeman all received $10 each and the jackpot starts again this week at $31.
On Saturday, September 23 we had 20 players for social bowls. Winners were Dave Johnson and John Chew winning 20+28. Runners-up were Mick Furney and Mick Dunn winning 19+20.
Club Championships: In the Major Singles Peter Creith played Joey Van Opynen. What a game this was! It's 7 all after 7 ends, 11 all after 14 ends and 15-all after 18, and 17-all after 21. Joey picks up a couple more singles and Pete grabs a 3 to take back the lead 20-19.
The game is played out with singles from here and Joey leads 22-20. Pete holds a shot on 2 of the next 3 ends to get back to 1 shot difference with Joey up 23-22. Joey finished the game grabbing singles to win 25-22.
The other game of Major Singles this week involved Ashley Baker playing brother Nev Kirwan. Nev hit the green running with 4 shots on the first 3 ends. Ash fired back winning the next 3 ends and after 6 ends it's 4 all. Nev grabs a 2 and the lead back on the next end before Ash again put 3 ends together to lead 10-6 after 10 ends.
Nev wins the next end with a single before Ash puts four singles together to blow the lead out to 14-7 after 15. Nev picked up a couple of 2's but drops a couple of 3's and now Ash leads 20-11. It was single for single over the next 4 ends before Nev grabs a 3. It's now 23-15. Ash continues with the pressure and gets to 24-15 Nev regroups with a multiple but Ash picked up a single to win 25-17.
In the Minor Singles one of our new members Kerry Dunn played Pauline Currey. Pauline started perfectly with 9 shots on the first 4 ends. Kerry's nerves settled and she's grabbed a 3 on the next end but Pauline fired straight back with a single and a double. Kerry grabbed another 2 and so did Pauline and it's 14-5 after 9 ends.
Kerry won the next 4 ends with singles. A single to Pauline on the 14th end and it's 15-9. Kerry again fired up winning the next 4 ends with 2 singles a 2 and a 3 to hit the lead for the first time 16-15 after 18 ends, however Pauline's experience kicked in and she finished the game strong. The final score was 25-16.
In the Major Pairs Cody Hando and Benny McNaughton played the husband and wife combo of Brad and Sam Teague. In a tight game of one's early it's 3-all after 6 ends, the first multiple of the game was a good one with Brad and Sam picking up a 4.
Cody and Benny fired back with a couple of 2's and after 16 ends it's 14-9. Brad and Sam spoiled that with another 4 on the next end and it's 18-9. Cody and Benny needed to produce something and they did picking up a whopping 6 shots on the second last end. Brad and Sam kept their cool only dropping a single on the last end to secure a 19-17 win.
In the Minor Pairs last years runners up Wally Grant and Alan Curteis played Tony Latter and Myra Townsend. Alan and Wally won the first end but Latts and Myra fired up winning the next 5 ends and jumping out to a massive lead early 10-1 after 6 ends. Alan and Wally won 5 of the next 6 ends with a 5 and a 4 in there to lead 15-11 after 12.
A 3 to Latts and Myra on the next end gets the game back to one shot with Alan and Wally leading 15-14. Alan and Wally continued to get shots winning the next 2 ends and pushing the lead out to 5 shots. Latts and Myra grab a 4 and it's back to one shot, 19-18 after 16. Alan and Wally picked up a 2 and a single to lead 22-18 with 3 ends to play.
Latts and Myra get a 3 on the next end and a single on the second last end to leave the scores 22 all on the last end. Alan and Wally were holding shot until Myra's last bowl where she's trailed the jack to the ditch for shot and game. The final score was 23-22 to Latts and Myra.
Zone Championships: On Saturday we had the pleasure of hosting the Zone 4 Triples and Fours Finals across the 3 divisions, Reserve, Senior and Open with the winners heading to the State playoffs in March next year.
In the Reserve Triples our local team of Peter White, Jake Brown and Paul Kirwan were defeated by the Condobolin combination of Brayden Davis, Grant Davis and Mick Waller.
In the Senior Triples Orange City's Greg Campbell, Bernie Diduszko and Bobby Hamilton defeated the Parkes Town side of Guy Ellery, Gary McPhee and Mark Fitzalan.
In the Open Triples the team from Gulgong of Michael Thompson, Darrin Elbourn and Sam Crook defeated Grenfell's Tim Fowler, Andrew Armstrong and Stevie Galvin.
In the Reserve Fours we had two Parkes Railway teams fight it out with Wally Grant, Peter White, Jake Brown and Paul Kirwan proving to strong for Phil Barnard, Mick Dunn, Paul Lewin and Blake Strudwick.
In the Open Fours Orange City's team of Brad Lamont, Anthony Fisher, Ron Coyte and Andrew Blimka defeated Dubbo Macquarie's Ben Sullivan, Dave McMullen, Cooper McMullen and Nathan Collis.
Nominations are open for the Zone 4 Singles and Pairs. Please put your name on the sheet on the board at the club.
NSW State Mixed Pairs: Nominations close for the State Mixed Pairs on Sunday, October 8. Please put your name on the sheet on the board at the club. Players do not need to be from the same club and sectional play should be very close to home.
Champagne Triples: We still have a couple of spots available. $10,000 prize money, live entertainment, pop up bowls shop, 3 bowl triples, breakfast and lunch provided and lots of fun and laughter promised. We thank major sponsor the Parkes Services Club for their support.
Power Play Pairs (Thursday Twilight): Nominations are open for our Thursday evening twilight Power Play Pairs event starting on October 19 at 6pm. All information is on the board or speak to Lewi. This is a great way to try bowls. Loan bowls are available.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, September 30 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please and as always everyone is welcome.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Stop press! Kim & Jan, our sisters in crime, are the District Open Pairs champions, defeating Rhona & Brenda in an all-Parkes final. Well played all of you!
Three rinks of turn-around triples entertained the girls today.
Maureen Miller/Eileen Bradley, sharing a game with Isabel Svensden/Merilyn Rodgers contested a nail-biter against Lynn Ryan/Joan Simpson/Maureen Baillie, with the latter group ending up victorious, and also cashing in in the card draw!
Betsy Johnstone, sharing a spot with Kim Evans/Lea Orr/Marja Iffland finished strongly to take the win against Gwenda Carty/Liz Byrne/Kate Keogh.
Lorraine Baker/Carol Reed/Valmai Westcott opened up a good lead and couldn't be pegged back by Jan McPhee/Heather Harvey/Rhona Went. On any other Tuesday, this would be a formidable team!
Isabel, Maureen M & Maria were the lucky winners of our mega-raffle.
Club singles nominations are now open, close next Tuesday, 3rd October. Please put your name down.
Membership fees are now due, payable at the bar:
Pensioner: $110; Full: $130; Social: $10
October 24th Pink Breasties Brunch for Breast Cancer Bowling Day! Shared brunch, so members please bring a generous share-plate. Novelty events, bring a friend.
Dec 5 - Ladies Christmas Party
Dec 10, Sunday, Bowlers Christmas Party - Fun morning of bowls and catered Christmas lunch @ $25 pp. Names down at the bar by Dec 1st. All members are invited!
To play social bowls next week, Tuesday 3rd October, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10.
Visitors and interested ladies are always welcome!
Milk n Mats social roster: Betsy J
- Lea Orr
Condobolin Golf Club last Thursday played host to the Lachlan Valley Veteran Championships in conjunction with the LV monthly 18 hole competition.
In a field of 58 players representing clubs from Grenfell, West Wyalong, Bogan Gate, Forbes and Parkes as well as the host club best was well known and respected former Condobolin club champion and LV representative Brad Hurley with six over par 78.
Runner-up was club mate John Adams only two shots behind.
Forbes members Niel Duncan posted the round of the championships taking out B grade scratch.
Out of town players dominated C grade with Peter Mawhinney from Grenfell winning with 88 off the stick from Joe Davies of Parkes on a count-back.
With the one trophy per player rule a host of other results for the day were on count-backs.
Handicap results - A grade, GB Taylor (Condo) 73 nett from Barry Toms (Condo) on a c/b.
B grade, Dock Rogers (Condo) 70 nett, r/u Dennis Norris (Condo) 71.
C grade, Lionel Coombs (Condo) 67 nett, r/u Keith Cartman (G'fell) 69 nett.
Monthly LV results - A grade, Barry Shine (Fbs) 34 points on a c/b from Warren Steele (W/W). B grade Alan Crompton (Condo) 36 points on a c/b from Peter Rowe (Condo).
Nearest the pins. A grade 9th Brett Whittalon, 17th John Adams (Condo). B grade 17th Rob Hill (Condo). All grades 3rd Ken Sanderson (Fbs). Non vets 11th Terry Galvin (Condo).
With the host club dominating awards they took another winning the Coles/Miller Club Shield with their best three scores totalling 115 points from Forbes 108, Parkes 103, West Wyalong 102, Grenfell 74.
Twin-towns vets play will be in Parkes this week after swap with Forbes who will be hosting Ladies Western Districts finals day.
- Barry Shine
Last Sunday saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 500 points. A changing strong wind at the 50 metre range caught out all shooters as the scores reflect.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 250 245 495.
John Davis 249 244 493.
Luke Frecklington 249 238 487.
Greg Neems 248 236 484.
FIELD RIFLES
John Smeaton 248 242 490.
Alan Briton 250 239 489.
Ron Cunningham 248 234 482.
Wally Rudenko 242 217 459.
John continues to shoot left handed after having trouble with his right eye and managed to finish on top of his section.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 1/10/23 which will be a feral animal at both ranges.
- Brian Drabsch
