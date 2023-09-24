Hayden Quinn, of Masterchef fame, has been officially named celebrity judge at the Forbes National BBQ Championships Forbes being held at Grinsted Oval on Saturday October 28.
Hayden will be joined by three other judges on the day in order to name the best in barbecuing for 2023!
Hayden currently graces our television screens with his show Taste of Australia airing on Channel 10. His past stardom includes shows like Family Food Fight, Surfing the Menu - the Next Generation and of course Masterchef.
He is a confessed foodie, surfer, writer/contributor for identities like Delicious magazine and Taste.com.au as well as author and co-author of cookbooks, marine biologist - and now judge of Forbes' BBQ Championships!
Hayden is ambassador for the Starlight Foundation and LifeChanger Foundation and co-owner and investor in a number of businesses.
Forbes' BBQ Championships promise something for everyone - from young to old.
Entertainment wise, local favourites Em, Jo and Cler will be joined by Georgia Sideris to provide live and local music while attendees enjoy market stalls, children's entertainment and bar.
Spectating is free, but there is a registration fee for competitors. Get your team together of a maximum of four to compete for a share of the $10,000 prize pool, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller urged.
"The competition is the real focus of this event and Judges will be looking for winners in four cooking sections - beef, pork, chicken and lamb, as well as the best dressed team, tent, and best team name," Mayor Miller said.
"This event is about food, but it is also about having fun - make a day of it, dress up, come up with a great name - put all your culinary and creative skills to the test!"
The $10,000 prize pool is just as enticing as the aroma of a good steak on the chargrill. Why Leave Town Cards, a Weber and so much more are all lined up for the day's winners.
Registration forms, information and rules are on Council's website; www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/eventsSpectator Tickets are available at 123tix.com.au
"Those keen to start practising their talents early, please feel free to do so with this BBQ Spotify playlist; https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4pORun4paeA1enkPUnrblM?si=c791b7c198654514
This event is proudly funded by the NSW Government.
