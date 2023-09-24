National BBQ Championships return to Forbes with 'Fast Ed' as judge

The National BBQ Championships in Forbes are back!
Grinsted Oval will come alive on Saturday, October 28 for the sizzling action and tantalising aromas of the best barbecued beef, chicken, lamb and pork.
"We are giving you plenty of notice to brush up on your barbecuing skills," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.
"We are expecting an amazing day - full of the amazing smells of barbecued delicacies, market stalls, bar, live music and entertainment for the children.
"Is the barbecue Australia's national dish? I will let this day be the judge of that!" Mayor Miller added.
As a spectator, the event is free to attend with spectator tickets available at 123tix.com.au
If you want to compete for the great prize pool available - and for the honour of crowned best of BBQ - there will be a registration fee, with more details coming soon.
The National BBQ Championships kicks off at 12pm and concludes at 8pm.
The event will again be held at Grinsted Oval with 'Fast Ed' of Better Homes and Gardens fame the chef, the last official judge.
Team nominations are now open, with registration online through the Forbes Shire Council website.
There are four cooking sections: Beef, Pork, Chicken and Lamb along with winners and prizes for: Best Dressed Team; Best Dressed Tent; Best Team Name.
"We love seeing the smiles and the lifting of spirits, especially as we know life in the country can bring its own challenges at times," Mayor Miller said.
The National BBQ Championships is supported by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
