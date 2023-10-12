Letters: Parkes residents talk referendum and whistleblowers

Dear Editor
Regarding the October 14 referendum, a couple of recent contributors to this newspaper don't seem to realise, or indeed care that if the Yes vote is successful, the resultant Voice group will probably consist of an "unrepresentative swill" of left leaning activists, only intent on pushing their own agendas with little concern for the remote aboriginal communities of northern Australia.
However, if the No vote is successful it is reasonable to assume that there will be a natural push anyway to improve the wellbeing of those communities.
I would like to think that a person with a deep understanding and personal experience on the ground in those communities, over many years, would play an important role in that objective. Such a person would be Tony Abbott, who is eminently qualified, or indeed, Jacinta Price. Unfortunately, this won't happen unless there is a change of government. Fingers crossed.
Boyd Chambers, Parkes
Editor's note: The official referendum day will take place this Saturday, October 14. The referendum asks Australians if they want to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
It's nearly referendum voting time and I have heard Peter Dutton in Perth say that 'The Voice is dividing the country.' But it is not the voice that is dividing the country, it is Peter Dutton and his political scheming cronies.
Aboriginal people are only 3 per cent of the population, but they are a huge proportion of the people who are in jail, have diabetes, die young, are poorly educated, unemployed or unemployable, and that's how they will stay if we don't change the ways we try to help them.
What everyone should be saying is not "If you don't know, say no" but "If you don't know, give them a go".
If we can lift up our Indigenous people, we will all benefit, so when you answer the question on your referendum ballot paper, be sure to write YES.
Pam Nankivell, Parkes
A group of Australian politicians of all persuasions is currently in Washington lobbying for the dropping of the U.S. prosecution of Julian Assange and we also know that our Prime Minister also agrees that his persecution has gone on far too long.
Meanwhile, at home here in Australia, Richard Boyle has had the threat of many years in prison hanging over him and has been unemployed for several years because he revealed the unlawful misdoings of the A.T.O. which resulted in terrible stress and difficulties for so many innocent people, even some suicides.
And Boyle is not the only one risking everything to bring rotten behaviour in organisations to light, think the banks and some churches for example.
We owe so much to our whistleblowers, and it is high time Australia acknowledged their bravery and, regardless of what they had to do to bring these terrible situations to attention, praised and rewarded them.
Our current Federal government has put right so many of the mistakes of previous years and it is high time for them to drop all charges against whistleblowers and recognize them as the heroes that they really are.
Immediate action from our Prime Minister, our Attorney General and all the other fair-minded people in Parliament is needed now.
Pam Nankivell, Parkes
I'm sure The Voice is very important to most First Nations peoples. To me it's a bit of a distraction. However "Liberal HQ" who spammed me this week with the opposition leaders' words "Don't know? vote no" has just made this personal!
Encouraging me to remain ignorant and blindly reject anything I don't know about, is one hell of an insult to anyone's intelligence.
Especially when the actual proposed changes to the constitution are so uncomplicated: "In recognition of ... the First Peoples of Australia: there shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice; which may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to these peoples; the Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the ... Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."
That's it! That's all it is! A bit of recognition and an ear for our Indigenous people, which 'til now has been missing in our constitution.
So what's all the fuss? I will be voting yes. But personally, I'm more concerned that the fossil fuel industry already has a much bigger voice in our parliament that The Voice could ever gain.
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
