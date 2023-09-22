Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rawson Homes Raptors into another grand final, to face Forbes Foxes

By Newsroom
September 22 2023 - 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rawson Homes Raptors are into another Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association grand final this weekend to face the Forbes Foxes in Parkes. Players absent from this team photo are pictured below. Photo supplied
The Rawson Homes Raptors are into another Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association grand final this weekend to face the Forbes Foxes in Parkes. Players absent from this team photo are pictured below. Photo supplied

The Rawson Homes Raptors are into the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association grand final to face Forbes Foxes this Sunday at 1pm at Harrison Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.