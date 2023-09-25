Parkes Bowling and Sports Club - week ending September 17
Major Singles Championships
Several second round Major Singles Championship matches were played on the weekend.
Results are:
A delayed first round Major Singles match was played on Sunday between Mick Went and Brett Frame.
The result went in favour of Brett Frame 25 shots to 13.
Twenty-four Bowlers played 6 games of social pairs Bowls last Thursday on very a good green in warm spring weather.
John Carr combined nicely with his old mate Col Hayward to completely dominate Bob Freeman and Rob Tinker, scoring a convincing win in a one-sided game.
Bob and Rob salvaged a little pride toward the end of the game by winning 4 consecutive ends, picking up 8 shots, however these were too little, too late as John and Col won the game 31 shots to 13.
The closest game of the day was between the 'Village' neighbours, George Bradley and Col Mudie against Peter Moran and Ian Simpson.
George and Col were seen jigging in the Village Cul de Sacs on Thursday evening, celebrating after winning a thrilling game that was decided by one shot, in their favour.
Peter and Ian led for the first 16 ends, but were over-run in the last couple of ends, losing by 18 shots to 19 against the stick wizard and the evergreen Mudie.
Rob Irving found a willing partner in Geoff Freeman as they put Arthur Corbett and Mick Tonkin to the sword early, by scoring a 5 and a 4 in the first 9 ends, ensuring they had a commanding lead of 13 shots at the halfway mark of the game.
Seeking to break his run of losses lately, the mercurial Rob didn't lose focus, as he and Geoff continued to bowl very consistently for the remainder of the game, to win by 27 shots to 17.
The blue/green speckled bowls of both Ron Hornery and Tony Riordan appeared to have dazzled and distracted the 'R U OK day' coloured bowls delivered by Mike Valentine and Graham Dixon.
Ron and Tony won 7 of the first 11 ends to lead handsomely by 4 shots, and they were able to maintain the pressure in the second half of the game, easing out to win by 23 shots to 13.
In a remarkable reminder that a game of Bowls is not over until the last bowl has been bowled, Al Affleck and John Wright led by just the 2 shots after 11 ends against John Ward and Steve Ryan.
Dwarfed in size by his partner and opponents, little Wardy emerged from big Steve's shadow to land a few good lead bowls and as Steve took the lead, and then held a comfortable 6 shot margin, up by 19 shots to 13, with just 2 ends to play.
Cometh the moment, cometh the tall timbered sun-blockers, as Al and John bent lower in delivery, and scored two 4's over the last 2 ends, to win a game that seemed lost, by 21 shots to 19, in a game that enthused all the spectators.
John Niddrie and John Corcoran had a good win by 20 shots to 16 over Ray Jones and Gary McPhee. John Niddrie, still yet to take the Furey road to Newcastle, again played good lead bowls, allowing the old master John Corcoran to add the finishing touches, to defeat Ray and Gary in a good competitive game.
Eighteen Saturday social bowlers sweltered in spring heat to play a game of triples and 3 games of pairs.
Rodney Ford, Bob Freeman and Rob Irving were competitive for the first half in their game against George Bradley, Rob Lacey and Tony Riordan with the scores fairly close after 11 ends.
The '2 Rob's and a Bob' then inexplicably fell off the pace, only winning one of the remaining 11 ends, as our new recruit Rob Lacey, a Sydney Swans fan tragic, found his weight and grass and played well with George and Tony, as Team Riordan ran out easy winners.
Rhona Went and Col Mudie were too consistent in their game against Marty Tighe and Col Hayward.
The two highly skilled and vastly experienced Skippers bowled a lot of good bowls against each other.
The consistent Rhona Went bowled superbly to provide timely and consistent bowls on or near the jack, to support to her Skip Col Mudie, as they won by 23 shots to 15.
John Carr and Geoff Freeman had a good win by 21 shots to 12 over Brenda Davies and John Ward, who were slow off the mark, only getting their first scrawl on the scorecard on the sixth end, and that only happened again another six times.
John and Geoff bowled well and were too strong overall, winning by 21 shots to 12.
Mike Valentine and Wilbur Harris played Graham Dixon and Mick Tonkin in an entertaining pairs game, in which the final score didn't reflect the closeness of many of the ends.
Mike was seen turning down the volume of his hearing aids a notch or 2, as his normally shy, introverted partner, Wilbur rediscovered his vocals levels, excitement and exuberance when several of his deliveries went close to the jack on a few ends.
Mike and Wilbur won a good game by 27 shots to 15.
Bowlers are reminded of the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Prestige Triples tournament over the weekend of November 4 and 5.
There are approximately seven team nomination spots left, with prizemoney of $5,100 on offer.
Also, reminder of the AGM next Sunday at 11.00am, and the Bowls Christmas party on Sunday, December 10.
