Success for Parkes Railway Bowling Club trio in zone championships, state titles one win away

By Contributed
September 25 2023 - 10:31am
Paul Kirwan, Jake Brown and Peter White won the triples final in Cowra on Sunday in their section 35/15. Photo by Parkes Railway Bowling Club
Railway bowls

26 bowlers played social bowls on Wednesday, September 13. Winners were Mick Furney and Helen Clark winning 18+15.

