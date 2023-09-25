26 bowlers played social bowls on Wednesday, September 13. Winners were Mick Furney and Helen Clark winning 18+15.
Runner Up were Nev Kirwan and Chris Dunn winning 15+7.
Third place was Graham Turner and Alan Affleck winning 15+1. Marble 21 came out and the Margins were 1, 1, 6, 7, 7 and 15. The Jackpot this week is $55.00.
On Saturday, September 16 we had 12 players for social bowls.
Winners were Mick Dunn and Pauline Currey winning 21+32.
Runners Up were Paul Townsend and Pig Phillips winning 20+16.
Club Championships
In the Minor Singles John Corcoran played Ricky Frame. It was all singles early with Ricky winning the first end and Corco winning the next 3 it's now 3-1 to Corco.
The singles continued and its 6-4 to Corco after 10. Corco picked up 2 multiples and 2 singles on the next 4 ends and now leads 12-4.
Ricky wasn't having that and knuckled down to win the next 7 ends with a 3 and a 2 to take the lead for the first time since the first end with the score 14-12 after 21 ends.
Corco fired back with a 2 to level the scores at 14 all but Ricky had found his groove and won 6 of the next 7 ends to win the game 25-16.
Also in the Minor Single we had Graham Cole take on Ashley Baker in her first game of club championships. Coley won the first end and Ashley won the second end and its 2 all.
Coley took off then winning the next 4 ends and led 7-2. Ash picked up a 4 and now its 7-6 after 7 ends.
Coley won the next 9 ends and pushed the score out to 21-6, Ash wasn't done with and put 3 ends together but Coley picked up the next 2 ends to win the game 25-9.
Congratulations to Ashley on playing her first Championship event.
Zone Championships
The Zone Triples were conducted over the weekend with 7 teams representing our club at various locations around the zone.
In the Senior Section the team of Mick Furney, Ray Griffith and Darryl McKellar went down in the Semi Final at Condobolin.
In the Reserve Section the team of Paul Lewin, Luke Ramsay and Blake Strudwick were defeated in the Quarter Final at Dubbo City.
In the Reserve Section at Cowra the team of John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague lost in the Quarter Final to the team of Brad Teague, Pat Cooney and Annie Teague who were defeated in the Semi Finals to Jake Brown, Peter White and Paul Kirwan, who went on to win the Final.
They will now take on Condobolin at the Railway this Saturday, September 23 for a spot in the State Championships in March 2024.
We are hosting all of the Zone Fours and Zone Triples Finals this Saturday, September 23 starting from 9am, with one game being played in the afternoon at 1pm.
Club Dubbo International Fours
Geoff Leonard, Phil Barnard, Paul Lewin and Blake Strudwick were please to win one game in this star-studded event, coming in 29th overall, whilst Ray Griffith in a composite team that performed very well with a couple of wins finishing in the top 24 (23rd) and secured some money. Well done Ray and team.
Champagne Triples
Only 2 spots left in the Parkes Services Club sponsored $10,000 Champagne Triples please get your teams in to avoid missing out on this amazing weekend.
Don't forget we have a Pop-Up Bowls Shop in operation over the weekend.
Power Play Pairs (Thursday Twilight)
Nominations are open for our Thursday evening twilight Power Play Pairs event starting on the 19th October at 6pm. All information is on the board or speak to Lewi and we will get you sorted.
Everyone is welcome and this is a great way to try bowls. Loan bowls are available at the club.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, September 20 at 1pm and Social Bowls on Saturday 23rd September at 1pm.
Names in by 12:30pm please and as always everyone is welcome.
In the Club on Friday 22nd September we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($400.00), Joker Draw ($1,200.00) and the Bistro serving their sensational meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
District Open and Senior Pairs are in progress as this goes to print.
Two teams travelled to Cowra, enjoying the bowls, but defeated in the first round.
Mixed results at home, with two Parkes teams in the semi-finals on Wednesday morning. Good luck, ladies!
A big reminder to EVERY LADY MEMBER, FULL AND SOCIAL, TO ATTEND NEXT SUNDAY'S A G M AT 11 AM AT THE CLUB. VOTE FOR A PROGRESSIVE BOARD TO LEAD US INTO 2024! EVERY VOTE IS VITAL.
Club singles nominations are now open, close October 3. Please put your name down.
Membership fees are now due, payable at the bar.
Pensioner: $110; Full: $130; Social: $10
October 24 Pink Breasties Brunch for Breast Cancer Bowling Day! Novelty events, bring a friend.
December 5 - Ladies Christmas Party
December 10, Sunday, Bowlers Christmas Party - Fun morning of bowls and catered Christmas lunch at $25 pp. Names down at the bar by December 1. All members are invited!
September "Bowl of the Month" goes to the amazing Betsy for her winning toucher curve bowl into the ditch to take that match by 5! Onya' BJ!
Next Tuesday, September 26, there will be a mega raffle in lieu of trading table.
To play social bowls, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10.
Visitors and interested ladies always welcome!
A.G.M. SEPTEMBER 24, SUNDAY, 11 AM.
Milk & Mats Roster: Marja
- Lea Orr
It may have been nearly 12 months in the making but there were many plaudits for the new-look Parkes golf course when the the twin-towns veterans competition made its debut on the testing 18-hole layout last week.
Only in its second week of play there was excitement and trepidation before tee-off but any fears the course would take hold were allayed when Forbes' Les Little blitzed the 37-man field to record a fantastic 43 points.
So comprehensive was Little's round that he finished three points clear of the Parkes duo of Lindsay Elliott and Joe Davies with Elliott finishing runner-up on a count-back.
The scoring was fairly hot across the board with many players bettering their handicap and the ball sweep only going to 35 points.
In the twin-towns shield Parkes took the honours 226 points to Forbes 219.
Honours were shared in the nearest-to-pins with the Forbes pair of Stewart French and Bruce Chandler winning the A and B grades respectively on the fourth hole and Parkes' Peter Bristol and Tom Delmenico the closest on the par three 11th hole.
Ball sweep winners were: 40 points - Joe Davies; 39 - Ken Sanderson (F);38 - Peter Bristol; 37 - Brian Matthews (P); 36 - Graham Cook and Rob Staples (P) and Stewart French; 35 - Rob Lea and Nim Dziuba (P) and Allan Rees (F).
There were also three visitors on the day - Ron van Goethem from Gympie and husband and wife pair Margaret and John Mahoney from Howlong.
This week Condobolin will host the monthly Lachlan Valley veterans event.
Registrations from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 9 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 520 points
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 270 250 520
Brian Drabsch 269 250 519
Steve Mitchell 270 249 519
John Davis 270 249 519
Ron Cunningham 270 247 517
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 269 248 517
John Smeaton 268 244 512
John Maddison 264 242 506
And one shot for practice only.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday, September 24 on a target yet to be selected
- Brian Drabsch
