After that battle neither player deserved to lose so congratulations to both. The SCT 27 hole Handicap Winner was local Stephen Riley who relished the conditions to record a 104 score, 2 strokes in front of Nym Dziuba. Anthony Riach was wishing he could have gone on with the job after leading the field on the completion of 18 holes with tidy 75 off the blue plates, 1 in from of Canberra golfer Justin O'Malley. The 18 Hole Handicap winner in A grade was Sam Morgan from DuntryLeague with 70 winning on a countback from David O'Bryan from Dubbo.