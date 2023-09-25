Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Peter Kirwan crowned 2023 SCT Parkes Open king after exciting deadlock

By Peter Bristol
September 25 2023 - 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wow what a buzz was around the Parkes Golf Club as we unveiled the new course layout to the fraternity that play the Parkes Open weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.