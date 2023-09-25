Wow what a buzz was around the Parkes Golf Club as we unveiled the new course layout to the fraternity that play the Parkes Open weekend.
A huge thanks to all our sponsors, staff, volunteers and everyone else that made the weekend such a success. The weather was fantastic, and the course was presented in great condition for all to enjoy.
We kicked off on Friday with the ProKonnect day, sponsored by Jake and Sammy, where everyone got to have a look at the course in relaxed and inviting stableford event.
Ten visiting clubs were represented on the day with local Ben Coultas firing a handy 42 point total to take out the event from David Malcolm on 40 points, who had to survive a countback to capture 2nd prize. We then moved to highly prized event, the Cam Standen shootout event. Cam has made this a feature of the weekend calendar now and visitors and locals alike flock in to try and win the cash prize.
The event was on the 9th hole, 120m out with a large crowd on hand to see the contestants try their luck at getting nearest the pin. Riall Harrison posted the closest with minutes left, followed by PGC President David Stevenson firing one in very close and start the celebrations. Not to be outdone Riall lined up with barely minutes left to fire a 65cm gem in to claim the 2023 prize.
We moved along to the Epiroc day on Saturday and what a cracker of a day this turned out to be. Alex Diamond and team again sponsored our Saturday 4BBB event and this lead-in to the Sunday stroke event proving very popular with players.
In the scratch event it was a bit of a surprise to see the President and Vice President of PGC come out on top as David Stevenson and Peter Bristol combined well in the relaxed atmosphere and recorded 37 points, with Bristol recording an eagle on the 8th to bump up the points.
Runners-up were Michael Drum and Aaron Etcell on 36 points after surviving a countback. The net winners were locals Max Keith and Craig Matthews with a great 50 point haul, beating home other locals in Brett Skinner and Andrew Huntley on 48 points. We also played for the long established, The Coast golfers versus the PGC golfers with Parkes coming on top this round.
Gavin Graham and the Truserv team again sponsored the Nearest The Pins for the Saturday event with Aaron Gaffey picking up the 1st hole, Mick Smith the 4th, Luke Clarke the 11th and visitor Hayden Radic the 17th.
We moved along to the SCT Open on the Sunday and it was great to have the sponsors representatives in Peter Handel, State Manager, and Chris Bird, Road Linehaul Operations Manager, in attendance and swinging the clubs in pursuit of the prestigious trophy alongside representatives from 30 other golf clubs.
We were treated to a very special event on the newly realigned golf course with Rob Hey from Parkes and Peter Kirwan from Cowra, but a former Parkes resident, tying on 114 after the compulsory 27 hole event. With a 3 hole playoff required, down the 1st, along the 2nd then up the par 5 18th, with the hill in front of the clubhouse packed, the combatants were tied after 3 holes, this required the 18th to be replayed until a winner was decided.
Four more times the golfing warriors battled it out until the sun started to set and the green was covered in shadows then Peter Kirwan sank a short putt to be crowned the 2023 SCT Parkes Open Champion.
After that battle neither player deserved to lose so congratulations to both. The SCT 27 hole Handicap Winner was local Stephen Riley who relished the conditions to record a 104 score, 2 strokes in front of Nym Dziuba. Anthony Riach was wishing he could have gone on with the job after leading the field on the completion of 18 holes with tidy 75 off the blue plates, 1 in from of Canberra golfer Justin O'Malley. The 18 Hole Handicap winner in A grade was Sam Morgan from DuntryLeague with 70 winning on a countback from David O'Bryan from Dubbo.
In B grade 27 hole scratch winner was John Cowell from Dubbo with 127 beating John O'Malley from Howlong with 129, with the Handicap winner being Simon Hogan on 108 and runner-up Michael Smith on 109. The 18 hole Scratch winner was Craig Matthews on 84 on a countback from Dom Romeo from The Coast. The 18 hole Handicap winner was Ray White from Parkeson 72 winning on a countback from Peter Bristol.
In C grade Richard Crane was the 18 hole Scratch winner on 84 beating home Doug Wadell from Asquith on 92. The 18 hole Handicap winner was Craig Dunn on 74 winning on a countback from Brad Conn from Wellington. The 9 Scratch winner was Matt Devlin from Cowra on 43, ahead of Greg Martin 45 from DuntryLeague. The 9 hole Handicap winner was Chris Luke 37.5 beating home the unlucky Michael Dellaca on 38.
The Fred Funnell Memorial Vets trophy was won by David O'Bryan from Dubbo on 70, the prestigious Gidgie Leister Memorial 18 trophy was won by Richard Crane on an excellent score of 62, the Keith Clark Memorial Scratch Vets trophy was won by Rob Hey on 73, the PGC local Junior winner was Simon Hogan.
The Truserv Nearest the Pins for Sunday were Charlie Kaehler 592cm in A grade on the 1st, Jack Matthews 91cm on the 4th B grade, and Russell Druce, Asquith, at 43cm for Vets on the 11th.
The traditional Tom Casey Long Drive contests this year was on the 13th hole for the first time and was won by Mitchell Smith Narromine in A grade with 301m, Torin Hando 291m in B grade and Liam Conn from Wellington in C grade at 286m.
Also worth noting that the Lachlan Valley District men's side competing in the GolfNSW Country Week championships will contain 2 PGC representatives in Aaron Wilkie and Jack Elliott after selections were recently conducted.
The event is at the Rocks Country Club on the 10-11 of November. PGC will host this premier event next year so hone up the game and press for selection local golfers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.