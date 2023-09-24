Community members are invited to participate in Western NSW Local Health District's (WNSWLHD) Community Conference in Orange in October, to provide feedback on how to further improve local health services.
WNSWLHD's Community Engagement Lead, Jennifer Coote, said the Community Conference, which includes the 2022-2023 Annual Public Meeting, is a free event for community members to learn about the variety of hospital and community health services provided in the District.
"We provide high-quality health services for more than 280,000 people who live in WNSWLHD which covers more than 250,000 square kilometres from Bathurst in the east to Cobar in the west, Grenfell in the south up to the Queensland border," Ms Coote said.
"These health services include base hospitals in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo, as well as a number of medium-sized and small hospitals. We also have 25 Multipurpose Services (MPS) which incorporate residential aged care.
"The Community Conference is an opportunity for people to provide feedback to improve health services and inform solutions to health issues that affect them, their families and their community. By working together, we know we can achieve better health outcomes.
"The Community Conference will also showcase a number of interesting speakers and presentations, allowing networking opportunities and the chance to speak with District staff."
The Community Conference will be held from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, 4 October at The Remington in Orange. Please register to attend the event here.
For further information email WNSWLHD-Community@health.nsw.gov.au.
