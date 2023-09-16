Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes women end undefeated run with 2023 Western Masters Hockey League title

By Denise Gersbach
Our Western champions, back - Louise Witherow, Sue McGrath, Terina Johns, Amy Thornberry, Mandy Westcott, Jane Grosvenor, Louise Hawken; front - Lisa Clarke, Louise Edwards, Janelle Thompson, Denise Gersbach, Teegan Rodgers, Lee Hodge. Photos supplied
Parkes has emerged as 2023 Western Masters Hockey League champions after defeating Dubbo in a penalty shoot out in Dubbo on September 10.

