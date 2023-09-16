Parkes has emerged as 2023 Western Masters Hockey League champions after defeating Dubbo in a penalty shoot out in Dubbo on September 10.
Parkes began the match strongly creating opportunities in attack and were rewarded after a strong attacking move down the right edge resulted in Louise Hawken having a strong shot on goal.
The shot was well saved by the Dubbo keeper, however Teegan Rodgers was on hand to one time the rebound into the back of the net to give Parkes an early 1-0 lead.
Dubbo struck back in the second quarter when they forced a penalty corner.
Tracy Sallustio got a strong strike away from the top of the circle to find the back of the net and level the scores at 1-1.
In the second half, both sides created opportunities to score but excellent defence from both teams ensured no further goals were scored.
The final hooter sounded with a score of 1-1 meaning a penalty shoot out would occur to determine the result.
Parkes were superior in the penalty shoot-out, with goalkeeper Amy Thornberry starring with class and composure ensuring only one Dubbo player converted their shootout.
For Parkes, Louise Hawken, Denise Gersbach and Lee Hodge all put their chances into the back of the net to see Parkes win the shootout 3-1 and be named as champions of the league for 2023.
Jane Grosvenor was named Player of the Grand Final with Amy Thornberry and Teegan Rodgers also featuring in best and fairest points.
Parkes also featured strongly in the competition awards:
Best and Fairest: Winner - Casey Miles, runner-up - Denise Gersbach.
Leading Goalscorer: Winner - Casey MIles, runner-up - Janelle Thompson.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.