After a 10-month wait our golfers finally had the opportunity to try-out the new Parkes Golf Course layout on Saturday, which had been remodelled to make way for the Newell Highway bypass.
After a long and anxious wait our members finally got to have a hit on the new, revamped layout of the Parkes Golf Course in the Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters sponsored Monthly Medal with our day sponsor being Matthews Mediation and our genuine thanks go to Mel Matthews for the support she gives the club via many means.
It was also the day we celebrated the Bob Smith Memorial Day supported by the Smith family and we thank Mick and the family.
Everyone hit off the traditional 1st hole and it was great to see the whole course covered in players and some of the new tees bringing players closer together during play than they have ever been.
There was a southerly blowing which was causing some chill in the air but that didn't deter the golfing fraternity.
Our best field for some considerable time with 122 players eager to test themselves and the new course but there were only 4 players breaking 80 this week and 42 golfers breaking 100, so round 1 definitely went to the course.
The honour of hitting the first ball on the course went to Lindsay Elliott and he and his group enjoyed the rare feat of playing the first competition round on the course.
Coincidently Lindsay must have been overly pumped with the opportunity, as he hit shot only 3.5m from the pin and that shot lasted all day as he won the nearest the pin - I'm sure that story will be embellished over the years to come.
In A Grade Jack Elliott signalled his early favouritism for the club championships with a solid 77 off the stick to narrowly beat home Michael Dumesny by a stroke.
This was just a 1 over his handicap round for Jack and with his long hitting game, which was required off the long blue markers, this was a great first outing.
A big day for the Elliott family.
Michael Dumesny has been making the A grade medals his realm this year and again was the clubhouse leader for a sustained period. Justin O'Malley from the Federal GC and the ever present Wayne Parker were the only others below 80.
In the nett event Joe Van Opynen was out and about with a solid 70 with Jack Matthews and Wayne Parker back on 72.
In B grade it was Sam Standen's day with Sam cleaning up the double, his 87 in the scratch event outpointing the two Simon's, Ellis and Hogan on a countback.
Sam has added another room on the house to put all his recent trophies in.
Another for the black book is Simon Ellis with his troubled back and neck finally coming good and allowing him back on the new course he project managed during it's build.
In the nett event Sam beat home Simon Ellis on a countback yet again.
In C grade Richard Crane with a 92 was the best in with Duncan Constable a stroke back in 2nd place.
Both these players will figure in the Club Championships, but there was a number of solid performances on the day.
In the nett Shaun Bateson with the day's best score of 68 but just beat Richard on countback to take the award.
They were streets in front of the chasing pack.
This month the competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Jack Elliott with 25 putts. Although there was some speed difference on the greens on their first outing they were true and will be a handful once they speed up.
The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was taken out by Wayne Parker with his 72 nett, making sure he got something on the day.
The Bob Smith Memorial 9 hole winner was Brendan Chambers making a welcome comeback to the fairways with 20 points on a countback.
The 18 hole winner was Shaun Bateson with a well compiled 41 points and the 18 hole Ladies winner was Captain Cath Kelly with 35 points.
The ladies medal trophy winner was Cath Kelly on 74 nett and she also won the overall prize this month.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Lindsay Elliott at 349cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was Brendan Chambers at 200cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Jack Elliott at 40, the Harvey Norman 11th by Troy Thomson at cm and the 18th by Michael Thomas at cm.
The lucrative 11th hole was won by Brendan Chambers at 200cm this week.
Ball winners were Simon Ellis 68, Torin Hando, Nathan Johnston, Simon Hogan 71, Jack Matthews, M.Gardner 72, Mitch Cambourn, Todd Huntly, Duncan Constable, Ben Coultas, Michael Dumesny, Justin O'Malley 73, Trevor Chatman, Beau Tanswell, Jim O'Donoghue 74.
In the Captain verse President this week was a draw, which was a great outcome for President Dave.
This week we have - Friday a 9 and 18 Hole Medley Stableford Sponsored by ProKonnect, the 'Shootout' Sponsored by Cameron Standen, Saturday - 18 Hole EPIROC 4BBB Stableford and on Sunday - 27 Hole SCT Parkes Open Tournament.
- Peter Bristol
Veteran's golf scores in the twin-towns competition at Forbes last week were nowhere near as good as they were in Parkes the previous week where players had to shoot to their handicap to win a ball.
Last week's winner thanks to a 'blowing' handicap was local member Barry Shine with 38 points from another Forbes member Stuart French - also on the handicap drift - with 37 points.
They were the only two to play below their handicaps.
All nearest-to-pins were taken out by Forbes members with Steve Uphill's almost hole-in-one on the ninth securing the A grade prize and John Milton the B grader winner.
On the 18th hole Alf Davis and Frank Hanns were the A and B grade winners.
The balls sweep went to 33 points on a count-back.
Winners were: 37 points - Niel Duncan (F); 36 - Steve Edwards (F); 35 - Robert Lea, Mick Bond and Michael Lynch (P) and Barry Parker (F); 34 - Alf Davies (F); 33 - Andrew Grierson, Peter Scholfield, Don McKeowen, Steve Uphill and Brian Clarke (F) and John Peace (P).
Forbes with 18 players to select their best six individual scores took the twin-town shield with 217 points to Parkes' (14 reps) 202.
Parkes' John Dwyer took home the encouragement award.
Parkes will play host to vets golf this week where the 'new' lay-out will be in play and eagerly looking forward to by veteran golfers from Forbes and Parkes.
The following week, Thursday, September 21, the Lachlan Valley vets will play their monthly competition at Condobolin.
- Barry Shine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.