Redesigned Parkes Golf Course now open for play

By Contributed
September 15 2023 - 8:19pm
Golfer Myles Smith, Jack Elliott, Jake O'Brien and David Stevenson were ready to tee-off the 1st of the new Parkes Golf Course on Saturday. Photo supplied
After a 10-month wait our golfers finally had the opportunity to try-out the new Parkes Golf Course layout on Saturday, which had been remodelled to make way for the Newell Highway bypass.

