Hollier Family from Dubbo Parkes and District Country Music Association's guests for September

By Christine Cox
September 16 2023 - 9:33pm
The Hollier Family of Matthew, Leanne and Lexi Hollier from Dubbo are the Parkes and District Country Music Association's guest artists for September. Photo supplied
The Parkes and District Country Music Association's next muster is this Sunday, September 17 at 1pm and will feature The Hollier Family.

Local News

