The Parkes and District Country Music Association's next muster is this Sunday, September 17 at 1pm and will feature The Hollier Family.
No strangers to the Dubbo country music circuit The Hollier Family of Matthew, Leanne and Lexi can be found performing in many venues in the local area, with a wide-ranging repertoire for all to enjoy.
Many may remember Matthew from his younger days performing in concerts and talent quests in the region, following in the footsteps of his dad Gary Hollier, another great entertainer and supporter of country music, and recent feature artist here in Parkes.
We are fortunate to get Lexi performing with the family this month with her busy study schedule.
Another great crowd braved the changeable weather to attend the August muster and enjoy the afternoon, starting with lunch from the bistro, in the comfy surrounds of the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
Rhonda Tomlinson was our featured artist and performed a fabulous set of old favourites that everyone knew and could tap, clap, dance and sing along to starting with "Honky Tonk Angels", through to "If you love me let me know". And to appease the crowd who were asking for more an extra, extra song "Banks of the Ohio".
Thankyou Rhonda, we enjoyed it immensely.
Rhonda was supported by walk-ups Garry Hemming, Bill Little, Rick Ohlsen, Gary Hollier, Lindy Charlton, Lyall Strudwick, Sue Gillett, Warren Van Akker, and Bruce Toole.
Once again, thank you to these artists who continue to support our musters every month.
The invitation to join us as a walk-up performer, any style of music, any age is always there.
Maybe you are a musician passing through town. You are most welcome.
Musters are a great opportunity for you to participate in live music should you be a singer, musician or perhaps even a poet.
If you want to be included just see the coordinators, give them your name and they'll organise your time on the stage.
Regular walk-up artists usually have a few songs prepared and a couple of copies of their sheet music to hand to the backing band. If you provide your own music then the sound operator can also accommodate that.
In saying that I must say thank you to the band for our August muster, Brian Collits from Forbes on drums, Pam Byrne from Molong on base guitar, our local girl Lindy Charlton on accordion and a special thank you to Gary Hollier from Dubbo who hopped up on stage and filled in all afternoon on lead guitar.
Also thank you to Joy Rice who continues to support us by travelling over from Cowra each muster to look after the sound desk, John D who works as stagehand and Dale for compering and putting together our newsletter each month.
Lots of news once again and details of the Bedgerebong Country Music Campout organised by our neighbours the Forbes Country Music Club for October.
The way this year is flying by we'll soon be organising our Christmas Charity Muster but for now we will just look forward to our much anticipated September Muster with The Hollier Family from Dubbo as featured artists.
Put it on your calendar, Sunday, September 17 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club. All Welcome.
MORE OF WHAT'S ON:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.