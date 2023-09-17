ATTENTION ALL MEN: Early detection of prostate cancer key to your survival

Do you realise how important it is for ALL MEN 50 years and over (40 years if it runs in the family) to have regular testing for prostate cancer?
Have you read the small information booklets available from the Parkes Prostate Cancer and Support Group?
If you have love for your family and friends it is EXTREMELY IMPORTANT to have regular PSA and physical testing as statistics prove if the cancer is diagnosed early the disease can be more effectively treated.
Early detection is the key to survival. Do not be turned away by your GP.
Nearly 70 Australian men are now diagnosed daily and more than 10 dying every day from prostate cancer.
New data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has revealed a growing number of men are dying from prostate cancer.
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), the data shows a 25 per cent increase in deaths from prostate cancer since 2007.
This is in part due to an "alarmingly high level of unawareness", according to PCFA head of research Professor Jeff Dunn.
The number of deaths have increased by five per cent this year mainly due to only 36 per cent of prostate cancers being detected at stage one, when the disease can be more effectively treated.
Please take note.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.