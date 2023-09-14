Parkes has experienced a sudden increase in thefts from motor vehicles in the last week, occurring over two separate nights including last Thursday night.
Parkes Police say the crimes have occurred in the eastern and most recently northern part of Parkes.
A number of the vehicles have had quarter windows smashed and various types of property stolen including money, sunglasses, keys and wallets.
Police are examining CCTV footage captured from some of the locations and forensically examining vehicles and other items.
Police are asking should any person have information pertaining to these offences to contact Crime Stoppers or Parkes Police on 6862 9999.
Don't forget to lock up your cars and utes, including utility boxes, and not to leave your valuables inside your vehicles. Leaving your car unlocked becomes a target for opportunistic thieves.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW was called to a large diesel spill at a fuel storage container in the industrial estate on the weekend.
On arrival at 10.58am on Sunday crews were met by Rural Fire Service firefighters who were on the scene. Parkes Station 417 took over the incident and quickly got to work to ensure the leak didn't spread further, before contacting the owner.
The fuel bowsers were isolated and the scene taped off before being handed back to the owner.
