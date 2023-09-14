What's happening in and around Parkes

The Department of Primary Industries is hosting a free Hazard, Risk and Resilience Workshop in Orange on September 27 for local primary producers, agribusiness and rural landholders. The workshop will help you learn how to prepare for and better deal with natural disasters that can affect your farming business: Understand and evaluate the risks linked to natural hazards in your area, learn the risk management process and effectively use risk management tools and discover the importance of incorporating risk management into your business planning. Free parking, morning tea and lunch is included. Places are limited, secure your spot and register today - workshop registration or through the QR code in the photo above. For further information please contact James Deering james.deering@dpi.nsw.gov.au.