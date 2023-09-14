What's happening in and around Parkes

September 8-29
A new community exhibition is being held in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre from September 8-29 centred around cardboard. The final free cardboard art workshop in the Marramarra Makerspace is on September 16. Call the library to book. Pieces from the workshops are being added to the exhibition, with a celebration of the exhibition taking place on September 29.
During school term
Playgroup is held at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
Every Tuesday
Storytime is on every Tuesday morning at 10:30am at the Parkes Library for three to five-year-olds and their parents/carers. Bookings are essential. Phone 6861 2309.
During spring
As fields of yellow canola transform our region's landscape including here in Parkes, if you're looking at taking in the view through a new experience, Cowra is the place to be for its signature 'Fields of Gold' guided tours of the region this spring. With three experiences on offer across the Wiradjuri countryside, visitors can choose from a bus tour, joy flight or hot air balloon ride, to see the canola. Cowra's canola season tours:
Cowra is also ideal for a short break in the great outdoors this spring with the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, the famous Cowra Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom) Festival in September, sustainable wines and world-famous Cowra Lamb. For more information and bookings, visit www.visitcowra.com.au/canola or contact the Cowra Visitor Information Centre on 6342 4333.
September 25 to October 6
Bookings are now open for Term 3 school holiday activities taking place across three of the Parkes Shire Library branches at Parkes, Tullamore and Trundle. Activities include creative construction with cardboard, classic flicks, Junior Mindbenders and science fun. Contact Parkes Library for more information on 6861 2309.
Wednesday, September 27
The Department of Primary Industries is hosting a free Hazard, Risk and Resilience Workshop in Orange on September 27 for local primary producers, agribusiness and rural landholders. The workshop will help you learn how to prepare for and better deal with natural disasters that can affect your farming business: Understand and evaluate the risks linked to natural hazards in your area, learn the risk management process and effectively use risk management tools and discover the importance of incorporating risk management into your business planning. Free parking, morning tea and lunch is included. Places are limited, secure your spot and register today - workshop registration or through the QR code in the photo above. For further information please contact James Deering james.deering@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
Throughout October
Pink Up Parkes is returning this October to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation and its Breast Care Nurses, and organisers want to hear from businesses interested in getting involved through pinking-up an event or shopfront. To register, donate and/or find resources visit the Pink Up Parkes website here.
Sunday, October 8
Experience the enchantment of Parkes Open Gardens! Prepare yourself for a captivating journey as the Parkes Que Club proudly presents another extraordinary day of Open Gardens 'n' Galleries. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure that celebrates the remarkable gardeners and talented artists within our vibrant community. Delve into the hidden treasures of not one, not two, but four stunning Parkes gardens. Each garden promises a unique and awe-inspiring experience that will leave you spellbound. But that's not all! Alongside these breathtaking gardens, you'll also have the opportunity to discover captivating galleries that showcase the remarkable talents of local artists. Mark your calendars and invite your friends and loved ones.
More of what's happening around the Parkes Shire and beyond:
