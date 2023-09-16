It's time to come together again says Parkes reader

Dear Editor
Last month all Australia came together with great spirit to watch, support and enjoy our Matildas and the other wonderful young women who played here and in New Zealand in the Women's World Football Cup.
With matches throughout our two countries and every game being played so skillfully, so hard and fast, and with such mutual respect and care, there has already been a huge difference made to level the field for all women's sports.
In a month's time we will have another opportunity to come together, in a similar way, to support another section of our society.
For years our governments have tried unsuccessfully to close the gap between our Indigenous population and the rest of us, but have made little progress.
Many, particularly in regional and remote communities, live very disadvantaged lives, with poor health and a much shorter life span than we have, boredom, low self-esteem and a hugely disproportional rate of incarceration in jails.
If we can improve their lives, everyone in our society will benefit.
It's the time to do things differently.
It's the time to ask our Indigenous people for ideas to help their people in a way which fits with their culture.
It's the time to listen and act.
It's the time to say YES in the referendum.
- Pam Nankivell, Parkes
Dear Editor
The No campaign has come up with the shameful cop out, "If you don't know, vote 'no'".
It is a blatant attempt to encourage those who are unsure to take the easy option and vote No.
On the other hand, the Yes campaign's message, with Farnham's "You're the voice, try and understand it", is positive and encourages us to be responsible and find out.
The Electoral Commission's referendum booklet is in our mailboxes and online at aec.gov.au/referendums/files/pamphlet/referendum-booklet.pdf.
It's all that is needed.
- Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Victoria
Dear Editor
I stepped onto a Telstra pit cover on the footpath near my house. It was loose.
It could have fallen into the pit when I or someone else stepped onto it causing a broken leg or a bad gash or both.
I phoned Telstra around 5:30pm. The call taker took the call seriously and promised to get someone there quickly.
Within half an hour technician Josh phoned to say he was outside the house looking at the cover.
He figured out that the covers were the wrong size for the pit and replaced them the same night.
That hazard had likely been there for years. A trap waiting for someone to step on the cover the wrong way.
My call was taken seriously by a Telstra operator, a technician got there quickly, the technician communicated with me right up to a call to say he'd figured out what was wrong, and he fixed it that night.
Thumbs up Telstra.
Thumbs up Josh.
- Ken Engsmyr, Parkes
If you'd like to share your thoughts on The Voice or any other issue impacting Parkes Shire communities, send a letter to the editor Christine Little at christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
