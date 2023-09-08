For the first time in the Central West Premier League Hockey Parkes United will have a men's and a women's team in a grand final in the same year.
The club couldn't be more excited and prouder of what's ahead, no matter the result.
The men will face Bathurst St Pat's in the grand final at Bathurst on Saturday around 1.50pm.
The squad only has two players over 20, their youngest being 14 years old and they've had seven debutantes.
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank Parkes United for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team before they head to Bathurst on Saturday in the photo gallery above.
Once you're done, get to know our Parkes United women in their first grand final here.
