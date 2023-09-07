In its 25-year history the Central West Premier League Hockey has never seen a men's and a women's team from Parkes play in a grand final in the same year.
That is until now.
It's a historic weekend for Parkes Hockey with its proud premier league coaches saying both the men and women qualifying for their grand finals at the same time "has never happened before".
That's thanks to Parkes United winning their major finals last Saturday 2-1 for the men against a very strong Lithgow side and also 2-1 for the women against Orange CYMS, both matches being away.
It's also the furthest our women have ever progressed in the competition - the last time they were this close was in 2014 but narrowly missed a grand final berth when they lost the major final.
Men's coach Ian Westcott who's been involved in the league as a player and a coach since its beginning recalls our men winning a grand final just once and only having two grand final appearances.
What's all the more special for Parkes is both the men and women boast young sides who have stepped-up, and really shone and matured in the 2023 season.
The men's squad only has two players over 20, their youngest being 14 years old and they've had seven debutantes - a massive effort on their end to make the grand final says Westcott.
"They haven't conceded many goals and they haven't scored many goals but they won the last four games-straight, so they've peaked at the right end of the season," he said.
"I think we can give the grand final a red-hot shake.
"There's a fair bit of hype, they're excited. We'll get together on Friday night and go through strategies, it'll be a good build up to the game and we'll make it special for them."
It's actually been a tough year for the men with injuries, which on occasions forced coaches Westcott and Glenn Johnstone to physically take the field.
"But it's been a good opportunity to guide the boys around the park and having those senior heads around," Westcott said.
"It's also good to highlight that we've got six players on the side who have represented NSW this year at nationals so they're punching above their weight.
"Parkes is renowned for breeding and delivering great hockey players.
"[Our goal going into the grand final] is just to keep playing the style of hockey we've been playing all season."
The men will face Bathurst St Pat's in the grand final at Bathurst on Saturday around 1.50pm.
"Bathurst are the minor premiers and they're quite experienced but we have the youth and athleticism," Westcott said.
"They are a really great bunch of kids, they just love hockey. While their skill may take them so far, they make up for it with passion and determination."
For the women's coach Matt Searl, a grand final appearance has come as a nice and deserving surprise for a squad he's been coaching for two years now.
"We missed out on the semis last year so we were hoping for a semi final berth this year," he said.
"As the season progressed and we had a few draws, I thought 'we're going alright here'. We actually ended up running second all year.
"At times we went away with just the bare 11, we didn't even have reserves so it's a great effort on their behalf... It's a testament to them.
"We have four or five players with families and that's challenging in itself so when they show up for training it really helps."
The majority of the women played in the league last year but there are a couple of 14 and 15-year-olds and a few 18-year-olds.
Searl said they are a little nervous but there's a lot of support, communication and positive vibes within the team.
"They are a great bunch of girls and they're easy to coach... I've learnt a lot from them and hopefully they've learnt something from me," he said.
"We were unlucky not to win the major semi so we went the hard way around.
"The young ones don't get much game time but they show up to training every week."
The women will meet the Lithgow Panthers in the grand final at Bathurst at 12.20pm.
"Lithgow hasn't been defeated at all so this is the game for it!" Searl said.
"I love having the underdog status because there's nothing to lose or to gain, they've got it within themselves and hopefully produce the goods on the day.
"Lithgow is a strong team, they're well drilled but I think an upset is on the cards."
Players Wendy Rix and Amy Thornberry are both looking to retire from premier league hockey after Saturday's grand final - Rix had planned to step away last season after two decades in the sport but was convinced by her team and coach to give it another year after seeing the young, up and coming talent. And lucky she did.
"This is [Wendy's] swan song, at 43 she's still a good player and has a mature head, and you need that in hockey," Searl said.
And for Thornberry, this will be her third attempt, the love of the sport clearly very tricky to let go.
