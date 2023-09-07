Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes United men, women make history with grand final berths in Central West Premier League Hockey

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In its 25-year history the Central West Premier League Hockey has never seen a men's and a women's team from Parkes play in a grand final in the same year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.