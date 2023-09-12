Parkes Champion-Post
CEF gives Parkes students a taste of Charles Sturt University life

September 12 2023 - 11:00am
Two Parkes High School students Kelsey Mann and Cameron Frogley were among 34 given the opportunity to explore university on a fully subsidised trip thanks to CEF. Photo supplied
The Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) has made it possible for dozens of aspiring country university students to see a university campus, with fully subsidised trips to three of Charles Sturt University's campuses for their open days in August.

Local News

