CEF gives Parkes students a taste of Charles Sturt University life

The Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) has made it possible for dozens of aspiring country university students to see a university campus, with fully subsidised trips to three of Charles Sturt University's campuses for their open days in August.
Thirty-four students took advantage of this amazing opportunity given to them by the CEF, which covered their costs for transport, accommodation, and meals in partnership with Charles Sturt.
The experience had students visit Charles Sturt's Wagga Wagga, Albury and Bathurst campuses, with 16 students checking out Wagga, eight students seeing Albury, and 10 experiencing Bathurst.
CEF transported students from many different towns to experience the open days, including Young, Grenfell, Forbes, Parkes, Cootamundra, Goulburn, Gundagai, Coolah and Gilgandra, to experience what university life is like at Charles Sturt.
Kelsey Mann and Cameron Frogley from Parkes High School took part in the Wagga trip.
Students took the opportunity to learn about each campus, the courses they offer and all other benefits of studying there.
CEF Manager of Partnerships Hilary Matchett, who organised the trip, said it was great to give country students the chance to travel to each campus, who otherwise may not have been able to go.
"CEF are excited to partner with Australia's leading regional university, Charles Sturt University, to give the opportunity to regional students to access their open days across three of their campuses," she said.
"Students made the most of experiencing all that Charles Sturt can offer, from hands on learning in their state-of-the-art labs and facilities, to chatting to academic staff about course options, and accessing affordable and vibrant on-campus accommodation options.
"These experience camps offer more than a chance to see a university campus; they give regional students the chance to connect with like-minded peers, hopefully to then become friends for life.
"Our thanks go to the staff and students at Charles Sturt, who showed incredible hospitality and guidance to our CEF students."
Charles Sturt partnered with CEF this year to enable it to offer students the opportunity to attend its open days, citing a desire to assist regional youth with their university aspirations.
Charles Sturt University Associate Director, Future Student Engagement and University Events, Lorraine Ryan, said through its partnership with CEF, doors of opportunity had opened for aspiring students from rural areas, enabling them to step onto its campuses and immerse themselves in the world of higher education.
"These fully subsidised experiences not only removed financial barriers but also bridged the gap between dreams and reality. As 34 eager minds explored Charles Sturt's campuses in Wagga Wagga, Albury, and Bathurst, they didn't just witness the physical spaces but delved into a realm of possibilities - discovering courses, engaging with academics, and experiencing university life firsthand," she said.
In addition to supporting this year's open day trips, in a separate program through its department 'Three Rivers Department of Rural Health', Charles Sturt has partnered with CEF for the last five years to offer scholarships to students studying a health-related degree at Charles Sturt.
The CEF is a national for-purpose organisation that helps rural and regional youth aged between 16 and 25 access post-school education, training and employment through grants, scholarships, support services and resources.
Students that live in or attend school in the locations of each local foundation, of which there are 45 across Australia, are eligible to apply for grant and scholarship funding that they can put towards various expenses related to their education, such as accommodation and equipment.
Students granted funding by their local foundation are also considered for extra funding through the CEF of Australia's national 'CEF Extra' program, which works with university and philanthropic partners to provide scholarships where students meet a scholarship's eligibility criteria.
Since its birth in 1993 the CEF has awarded over 7000 individual grants and scholarships totalling over $15 million, with over 400 volunteers across its network of local foundations working hard to provide local students the support they need.
