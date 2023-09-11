Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes under 17s League Tag White win second consecutive junior rugby league title in 2023

By Contributed
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:26pm
Back, Craig Hanson (Trainer), Meg Mahon, Joan Carolan, Chole Magill, Jemima Grosvenor, Ella Jablonskis, Alana Falou, Deanne Hanson (Coach), Jess Morgan, Alice Bridger, Chloe Budd, Jade Coulston; front, Georgie MacGregor, Grace Milne, Elizabeth MacGregor, Grace MacGregor, Kailen Butt, Jorja Hanson, and Chloe Swindle. Picture supplied
The Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White girls are crowned the champions of 2023 after beating Forbes Black 22-0 on Saturday in the Grand Final at Pioneer Oval.

