The Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White girls are crowned the champions of 2023 after beating Forbes Black 22-0 on Saturday in the Grand Final at Pioneer Oval.
All girls put on a great show for the crowd and should be proud of their achievements. After being undefeated all year the girls looked strong coming out on the field. Elizabeth MacGregor opened the scoring for Parkes by running half the length of the field with Grace Milne kicking the conversion.
With 10 mins to go in the first half Jemima Grosvenor crossed the line taking the score to 10-0. Parkes defended their line with some fantastic tags and applying constant pressure on Forbes keeping them scoreless. Grace MacGregor added 4 points to the score when she defended off six players before putting the ball over the line. Grace Milne kicking another conversion to take the score to 16-0 at half time.
The girls were continuously making good metres which helped them have the majority of field possession. Elizabeth MacGregor was able to score off a pass by her sister, Grace. Kailen Butt kicking the conversion, taking the score to 22-0.
Congratulations girls on the win. What an achievement!
It was great footy by all teams involved in the junior rugby league grand finals.
Parkes had four teams reach the grand final, with two coming away with the title in their competitions.
Congratulations to the MP Homes & Design U11s League Tag White and Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue who were both awarded runners-up grand finalists. Well done girls on your achievements!
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League would like to say a huge thank you to the players, parents, carers, grandparents, parents of ex-players, the Old Boys and Parkes seniors for all your help throughout the day on Saturday, September 2. It was a huge success, and we could have not done it without you all. Also, thank you to all the 2023 club sponsors, your support is greatly appreciated.
A massive thank you to all the coaches, managers, trainers, FAOs, and the committee for a great season. The season could not have been such a success without you all. Your commitment and dedication are amazing and much appreciated.
Congratulations to the club president Andrew Thomas and his wife Kate on a fantastic 2023 season.
