Some frustration began to bubble to the surface, with a couple of 7 tackle sets missed by the referee (Red Bend scored on the 7th tackle). The Spacemen needed the ball back, and some big defensive efforts by Bryce O'Malley and Ryan Cox made Red Bend turn over possession and they were made to pay. After some great charges by Slade Moore and Jack Milne, front rower Joel MacGregor smashed into the defence, took four with him and off loaded to the ever-present Taj Lovett. Taj found Jack in support, who hit a fast-running Lachlan Thomas. Lachie took the ball to the line, played straight, and gave a beautiful short ball to full back Oakley Fliedner for our 3rd try.