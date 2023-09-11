Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes under 16s White 2023 champions in junior rugby league

By Contributed
September 11 2023 - 7:42pm
Back, Will Wardle, Joel MacGregor, Oakley Fliedner, Ryan Cox, Riley Cronin, Cody Newman, Ollie Hayes, Bill Mahon, Sam Rayner, Taj Lovett, Harry Turner, Slade Moore, Bryce OMalley, Thomas Corcoran; front, Jack Milne (C), Triston Ross, Sonny MacGregor, Lachlan Thomas, Jason OBryan (coach), Tomas Scally, Ethan Moran, Ewan Moody, Dallas Galvin, Caleb Crisp, and Nic McMaugh. Photo supplied
Brian Collins Smash Repairs U16s White are the 2023 champions after beating an excellent Red Bend side 28-24 in one of the best games of rugby league you are likely to see.

