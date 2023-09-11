Brian Collins Smash Repairs U16s White are the 2023 champions after beating an excellent Red Bend side 28-24 in one of the best games of rugby league you are likely to see.
The pure exhilaration on the faces at full time topped off an outstanding season, with the Spacemen deserved winners.
The energy before the game was incredible and the huge crowd provided an atmosphere not often seen in junior rugby league.
Red Bend struck early, with a cross field kick hitting the much taller opposition winger, and after a successful conversion, Parkes were down 6-0 after 3 minutes.
The Spacemen didn't have the ball until the 8th minute of play, but once in possession, quickly rolled down the field to pressure the try line. After a big run and quick play the ball from Joel MacGregor, new Sydney Roosters signing, 5/8 Triston Ross, danced his way through 4 defenders from dummy half and scored left of the posts. Jack Milne converted, and it was 6 a piece. Parkes began to dominate through the middle, and the left edge was troubling Red Bend. A long dummy half pass from Taj Lovett found Jack Milne, who through a cut out pass to his powerful centre Sonny MacGregor and the Spacemen were in front 10-6.
However, the winds of change blew Red Bends way, and their live wire dummy half, Max Hartwig split the markers and ran 50 metres to score in the 19th minute.
Four minutes later, Hartwig was in for another try, and the score had drifted out to 18-10, with Red Bend benefiting from a lopsided penalty count.
Some frustration began to bubble to the surface, with a couple of 7 tackle sets missed by the referee (Red Bend scored on the 7th tackle). The Spacemen needed the ball back, and some big defensive efforts by Bryce O'Malley and Ryan Cox made Red Bend turn over possession and they were made to pay. After some great charges by Slade Moore and Jack Milne, front rower Joel MacGregor smashed into the defence, took four with him and off loaded to the ever-present Taj Lovett. Taj found Jack in support, who hit a fast-running Lachlan Thomas. Lachie took the ball to the line, played straight, and gave a beautiful short ball to full back Oakley Fliedner for our 3rd try.
Half time, Red Bend were leading 18-14, with goal kicking the difference.
A stern rev-up during the break saw the Spacemen come out firing in the 2nd half. The ball movement was sharp, the attacking shape was good, the defence brutal, and the intensity lifted. No team has been able to handle the go forward and pace of this Parkes team, with their superior fitness evident, and after 5 minutes on the back foot Red Bend were in trouble. The Spacemen rolled 85 metres in 4 tackles, in a perfect set of Rugby league. Every player knew his role and executed each play faultlessly, with the timing and pass selection cutting the opposition defence to pieces.
Triston Ross sliced through and scored a fantastic try to level things up at 18-all.
The Spacemen's dominance continued, but another attacking raid was stopped one tackle early by the referee and Parkes were forced to hand the ball over after only 5 tackles, with the Spacemen set to score on the left with a 3 man overlap. The coach let his feelings known about the inconsistent tackle counts but there was more drama to come.
But captain Jack Milne kept his cool, and after regaining possession, produced a low, hard cross field kick to find Ryan Cox charging through to take the catch and score untouched. This time the kick at goal was successful, and the Spacemen were flying, with the score Parkes 24-18.
A knock on from Red Bend into an offside player right in front of the referee was missed, and the Parkes bench erupted. A huge tackle by Bryce O'Malley stung a Red Bend player and Bryce was cautioned. This really fired the Spacemen up and 3 strong runs saw Lachlan Thomas skip across the right edge and put a rampaging Slade Moore over for a well-deserved try.
With 10 minutes to go the score was 28-18 and it appeared Parkes were about to run away with it.
However, the rugby league gods had other ideas, and a cheap turn over from the Spacemen and some ill-discipline, piggy backed Red Bend to the Parkes try line. Then, a huge moment in the game, with front rower Joel MacGregor sin-binned for a trip. With 8 minutes remaining, Red Bend found some energy, and Parkes kept giving away penalties, but the defence held for 5 sets. Sonny MacGregor almost snatched an intercept, but in the next set, Max Hartwig took advantage of a quick play the ball to score his 3rd try to put Red Bend within 4 points, with 2 minutes left to play.
Three huge defensive efforts saved the game, with Bill Mahon making a sensational tackle from marker to prevent a break being made. Lachlan Thomas got across in cover to stop the outstanding Red Bend forward Ned Phillips, who had no one else to beat on his way to the try line. And finally, Cody Newman, who managed to pick himself up from the ground and make a desperate tackle from behind to stop the Red Bend 5/8 who had open space in front of him.
An amazing game of rugby league from two very good teams, with neither side willing to yield an inch. The quality and skill level, as well as the intensity, was of an incredible standard.
Both sides should be commended for their efforts, not a bad player on the paddock. But the Spacemen deserved the win, and the ecstatic reactions from players, coaches, and supporters clearly demonstrated how much this meant to everyone.
