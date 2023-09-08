For the first time in the Central West Premier League Hockey Parkes United will have a men's and a women's team in a grand final in the same year.
The club couldn't be more excited and prouder of what's ahead, no matter the result.
Our women will meet the Lithgow Panthers in the grand final at Bathurst at 12.20pm on Saturday.
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank Parkes United for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team below before they head to Bathurst on Saturday.
Meg 'Meggie' Turner (defender) - will train in work boots and high-vis gear; determined and solid in defence, always steps up and is ready for fun both on and off the field.
Amy 'Thorno' Thornberry (goalkeeper) - preparing to retire from premier league (for the third time) but age does not get in her way; Thorno directs the play, can still dive and do the splits like a teenager, and will do anything to keep a clean box.
Elly 'Ells' Thornberry (goalkeeper) - calm and focused with incredible reflexes and flexibility, watch out for the 'Thornberry Powerplay' this weekend; Elly is following in her mum's footsteps and is ready to take over the reins in 2024.
Abigail 'Abi' Simpson (defender) - quiet but a huge threat to any opponent who dares to take her on; Abi is a workhorse who has incredible skills on the ball and ability to control the play, and she is tough as nails.
Meghan 'Meg' Searl (attacking midfielder) - like a terrier, Meg is small but fierce out on the pitch; her speed and skills should never be underestimated. Meg commits 100% to every tackle and can be counted on to give it her all this weekend.
Bronnie 'Ron' Searl (striker) - brings positive energy and fun to the team; highly adaptable and a true team player. Ron will always step up to have a go at anything that is asked of her.
Teegan 'Teegz' Rodgers (striker) - will put her body on the line every time; her touch footy skills come in handy as she zips around the field and goes in for the last touch in front of the goal.
Wendy 'Chooka' Rix (defender) - the 'mother hen' of the team, Chooka still has what it takes to compete against the best and shows the younger players how it's done; will be working for the win as she prepares to hang up her premier league boots after this weekend's grand final.
Ellie 'El' Parker (attacking midfielder) - a pocket rocket with the biggest heart; she will run all day and can always be counted on to give it everything she's got, and always with a smile on her face.
Casey 'Case' Miles (defender) - she can run for miles, and after missing most of the 2022 season with the latest addition to her family she is in it to win it this year. Casey's experience, skills and determination are an asset to the team.
Louise 'Lou' Hawken (striker) - solid and powerful, Lou will let nothing get between her and the goal; she makes the most of every opportunity and can crack a ball with precision and speed.
Sarah 'Sar' Hartin (striker) - aka the fittest person in Parkes, Sarah will run all day (for fun); Sarah's speed, ability to read the play and ball skills are exceptional. Sarah's insight and positive attitude are an essential addition to the team.
Andrea 'Andy' Finn (defender) - an ex-Lithgow girl whose heart now belongs to Parkes United, Andy is coming up against her old team this weekend. Rock-solid and reliable in defence, with amazing overhead skills and ability to read and direct the play.
Riley 'Pip' Constable (defensive midfielder) - one of the newer team members who has made a big impact this season; quick and agile, and gets results with her speed and skill.
Lily 'Lil' Collins (defender) - youngest member of the team, and a quiet achiever who has developed her confidence and skills this year. Lil will be a key player in the premier league team in years to come.
Chloe 'Cho' Carty (attacking midfielder) - a determined player who never gives up; give her some space on the pitch and she will make you pay; she is dangerous in the attacking circle.
Matt 'Searly' Seal (coach) - it's a tough gig coaching a team that includes two of his daughters; Searly has guided the team to push the limits and realise their potential this season.
Jodie 'Jodes' Turner (manager) - team mum extraordinaire, always supportive and encouraging while keeping things in the line inside the dugout. Always a reliable supplier of Allens lollies (especially pineapples) to keep the team running smoothly.
We'd like to acknowledge our coach 'Searly' and manager Jodie, and other squad members who played during the 2023 season: Molly Brown, Molly Orr, Jacqui Simpson, Jazlyn Greenwood, Olivia Thompson and Eloisa Purtell.
