Volunteers past and present were celebrated as Parkes Meals on Wheels hosted the grand opening of its new premises and a 60th birthday party.
It was all made official on Friday, September 1 at the Forbes Road premises in the year the local charity marks its 60th anniversary of operation.
Members of the Parkes Shire Food Service Board, Meals on Wheels staff, volunteers and clients, councillors, State Member for Orange Phil Donato, representatives from Meals on Wheels NSW and other community members were all there to witness the special occasion.
Some very valued and long serving volunteers were also recognised for their years of service.
Among them were life member Betty Somers 38 years, life member Mary McIntyre 35 years, Adrienne Bradley 31 years, Sue Connors 31 years, Carolyn Rice OAM 30 years and Catherine Clarke 27 years.
"We can't do what we do without you and we appreciate all you do for us," chairperson of Parkes Shire Food Service Carolyn Rice OAM told the volunteers in her speech.
"Many of them are only now just stepping back... It's pretty amazing to have that sort of commitment from dedicated volunteers in a small community.
"I myself have been doing this for 30 years.
"Our volunteers might be the only person [our clients] see for the day.
"That social connection is important, it's checking in on them and helping them to live independently for longer."
Carolyn said they had a vision to be more independent themselves and return to their grassroots by the year 2025, which involved once again cooking their own hot meals.
"We've managed to get here in 2023," she said.
"The dream has become a reality by being here today."
Claudia Odello from Meals on Wheels NSW travelled from Sydney to attend the celebrations and presented the local charity a 60th anniversary plaque.
"It's actually a big year for Meals on Wheels nationally with us celebrating 70 years this year and how good is it that your Meals on Wheels is celebrating 60 of those 70 years," she said.
"This Meals on Wheels is one of the very few fortunate in the country to go back to its grassroots where they're cooking hot meals onsite again."
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM said the service was a two-way street for clients and volunteers, emphasising the social side and contact with people.
"The mental health benefits almost outweigh the nutritional value," he said.
He encouraged the community to speak to the next generation about Meals on Wheels and encourage them to get involved through volunteering.
Mr Donato declared the new location officially open before guests enjoyed a sausage sizzle kindly cooked by Parkes Rotary Club members and cake.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.