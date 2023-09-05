The 25th anniversary of Paint Parkes REaD has arrived, and so too have the dozens of delegates for a national conference.
The town was chosen to host this year's Paint The Town REaD National Early Literacy Conference, the ninth one, given its special anniversary.
And organisers couldn't be more excited for the next three days ahead, which incorporate a celebratory dinner on Thursday night and end with our 25th Reading Day on Friday.
They're calling on the community to pull out all stops to make this year's Reading Day one to remember, including for our many visitors to town who are staying on after the conference to witness the birthplace of Paint The Town REaD in action.
Decorate your shopfront, dress up, wear red and come out and join in the festivities and fun, all in the name of reading.
"We're asking for as many people as possible to bring a chair and line the main street reading a book," founder Rhonda Brain said.
Rhonda, a former Parkes Public School principal, started what was previously called Birth to Kindergarten with six other school principals. Now there are well over 100 communities and networks across Australia involved.
This year's theme is Storytelling and Told Stories and organisers have been liaising with local Wiradjuri elders in planning and preparation for the event.
"It is fitting that it will fall in National Child Protection Week and on Indigenous Literacy Day," Rhonda said.
"Told Stories give every child everywhere a fair go at learning who they are, and where they have come from. The conference will begin with Indigenous storytelling, the very best and right place to start.
"We're an early literacy movement, encouraging people to read with children from birth, so they start school ready to learn.
"Our brains do most of their critical development in the first three years of life. A baby's brain doubles in weight in the first year, tripling by age three. Every time we read, talk, sing and rhyme with children, brain connections grow and build the foundations for learning."
More than 50 people have signed up online for the conference and about another 50 will attend in person.
It all begins today, Wednesday and includes a smoking ceremony and talks by elders Robert Clegg and Geoff Anderson at Bushman's Hill, as well as workshops and Aboriginal dancing.
The conference returns to the Parkes Services Club on Thursday, culminating in the 25th anniversary dinner where the original reading day organisational team will be among the 107 guests present.
And from 9am to 12pm Reading Day will take place in Cooke Park and the CBD with a few special surprises.
