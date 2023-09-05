Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Arbour Shopping Centre sells for $8.9m as EOI campaign attracts unprecedented interest

By Newsroom
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:22pm
The Parkes Arbour Shopping Centre which houses a Coles supermarket, Liquorland, two speciality retailers and a 4019sqm vacant ex-Target space has sold for $8.9 million. Photo supplied
The Parkes Arbour Shopping Centre, which houses Coles and our former Target store, has sold for $8.9 million to a Sydney private investor in what has been described as a rare buy.

